POLYCET 2025 schedule released

Hyderabad: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) on Tuesday released the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) 2025 schedule.

According to the officials online registration will begin on Wednesday.

Candidates can register with a fee of Rs 500 (Rs 250 for SC/ST) until April 19. The last date for registration with a late fee of Rs 100 is April 21, while with Rs 300, it is April 23.