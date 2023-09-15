Live
- KCR asks MPs to raise voice for 33 per cent reservations to BCs and Women
- BJP to undertake Cauvery Rakshana Yatra in the Cauvery basin yatra: Basavaraj Bommai
- We will hold DCP-SPs responsible and take action: CM warns
- Almonds voted as the top snacking choice as a part of a healthy diet in India
- Tollywood drugs case: Navdeep gets relief, TS HC orders police not to arrest him
- BRS Parliamentary Party meeting underway at Pragathi Bhavan
- PM Shri Narendra Modi Laid the Foundation Stone for Rs. 49,000 Crore Petrochemicals Project at BPCL's Bina Refinery in MP
- How Online Platforms Like OdinSchool Are Democratizing Education: Shruti Jayakumar, Director, OdinSchool
- Supreme Court refuses to urgently list plea seeking legal action against Stalin Jr over his controversial statements on 'Sanatan Dharma'
- 11-day gains spree of Sensex longest streak since Oct 2007
Just In
Reliance Foundation, Madhavi Engineering, Nirankari Rajmata Scholarships for Students
|Scholarship Name 1:
|Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships 2023-24
|Description:
The Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships aim to support meritorious students from all corners of the country in pursuing their undergraduate education. This empowers them to continue their studies, become successful professionals, and realize their dreams, unlocking their potential to uplift themselves and their communities and contribute towards India’s future socio-economic development.
|Eligibility:
|Prizes & Rewards:
Up to INR 2,00,000 over the duration of the degree
|Last Date to Apply:
|15-10-2023
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/RFS8
|Scholarship Name 2:
|Medhaavi Engineering Scholarship Program 2023-24
|Description:
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) is offering financial assistance to underprivileged students pursuing engineering courses at specified 20 NITs across India and encouraging them to pursue their higher studies, gain self-confidence, achieve independence, and become employable.
|Eligibility:
Students enrolling in the 1st year of undergraduate engineering courses in the academic year 2023-24 at any of the specified 20 NITs across India are eligible. Applicants must have scored at least 55% marks in Class 12 examination. The annual family income of the applicants should be less than INR 8 lakh from all sources.
|Prizes & Rewards:
One-time fixed scholarship of INR 50,000
|Last Date to Apply:
|30-09-2023
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/BPCLS1
|Scholarship Name 3:
|Nirankari Rajmata Scholarship Scheme 2023-24
|Description:
Nirankari Rajmata Scholarship Scheme 2023-24 is an opportunity offered by the Sant Nirankari Charitable Foundation to students pursuing technical or professional courses at the undergraduate or postgraduate levels. The aim of this scholarship is to provide financial assistance to needy and meritorious students.
|Eligibility:
Open for students who have taken admission to central/state government-recognized institutions/universities in Engineering, Medicine, MBA/PGDM, Architecture, CA, CFA, LLB, and Journalism and Mass Communication course. The applicants must have secured at least 90% marks in Class 12 examination and have taken admission through a competitive written test. The applicants must have an annual family income of less than INR 3,50,000.
|Prizes & Rewards:
Tuition fee up to INR 75,000 per annum
|Last Date to Apply:
|30-11-2023
|Application mode:
|Via post to - Education Department, Sant Nirankari Charitable Foundation, 80-A, Avtar Marg, Sant Nirankari Colony, Delhi - 110009
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/NRSS6