Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, has teamed up with Indian Cricket Captain Rohit Sharma to launch an educational ad campaign titled 'Rohit Sharma Badal Gaya.' This collaboration aims to inspire and empower students across the nation, showcasing the transformative power of education for personal growth.

The campaign 'Rohit Sharma Badal Gaya' revolves around the premise that Rohit Sharma, has been exploring the Infinity Learn app, and inspired by its features like Live Classes, Self-learn, (CYOT) Create Your Own Test, and Detailed Reports and Analysis. Rohit Sharma begins applying these features in every sphere of his life. He demands the same level of preparation from his staff, coach, and those around him. In a series of four insightful ads, the viewers can witness secret meetings among Rohit Sharma's team members as they try to adapt to his new expectations. However, their covert discussions are disrupted by the Hitman, who patiently explains the features of Infinity Learn and why they are important.

The campaign expands to also give fans the chance to win a Rohit Sharma autographed bat. Follow the link to participate and test your knowledge. [LINK TO BE ADDED]. The journey to success begins with Infinity Learn, and Rohit Sharma is here to guide and inspire you every step of the way.

Get ready to unleash your full potential and embark on an extraordinary educational journey with "Rohit Badal Gaya Hai!" Don't just dream of success – prepare for it with Infinity Learn.

Ujjwal Singh, President & CEO of Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, " I am pleased to inform you that Infinity Learn is embarking on this journey as well, aligning with the profound potential that lies within the intersection of sports and academic excellence. Infinity Learn has consistently championed exceptional students with outstanding results. Our collaboration with Rohit Sharma aligns perfectly with our vision of ‘Powering Learners’ Success’ to reach their full potential. By combining Rohit Sharma's remarkable journey with our innovative learning solutions, we aim to inspire and transform the lives of countless learners."

Rohit Sharma, renowned Indian cricketer, and brand ambassador of Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, said "My experience with Infinity Learn has been incredible. I've been fortunate to witness their steadfast dedication to delivering quality education and fostering student empowerment. The 'Rohit Sharma Badal Gaya' campaign represents our shared conviction in the transformative power of education. Together, we aim to inspire and ignite the passion for learning in students across the nation."