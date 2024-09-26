Live
Scholarships For Students
Scholarship Name 1:Adani Gyan Jyoti Scholarship 2024-25Description:Adani Group is offering this scholarship to first-year students who are domiciles...
Scholarship Name 1:
Adani Gyan Jyoti Scholarship 2024-25
Description:
Adani Group is offering this scholarship to first-year students who are domiciles of Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh and are pursuing courses related to JEE, NEET, CLAT, CA Foundation, and Economics, supporting their educational journey.
Eligibility:
Prizes & Rewards:
Up to INR 3,50,000 (tuition fee) annually.
Last Date to Apply:
07-10-2024
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url:
Scholarship Name 2:
Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships 2024-25
Description:
The Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships aim to enable and propel India’s future leaders who can think big, think green, and think digital for the benefit of society.
Eligibility:
OR
Prizes & Rewards:
Up to INR 6,00,000 over the duration of the degree
Last Date to Apply:
06-10-2024
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url:
Scholarship Name 3:
SBIF Asha Scholarship Program 2024
Description:
The SBIF Asha Scholarship Program 2024, one of India's largest scholarship programs, is an initiative of the SBI Foundation. This scholarship aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from low-income families across India, ensuring the continuity of their education.
Eligibility:
Open to school students from Class 6 to 12 and undergraduate & postgraduate students from the top 100 NIRF universities/colleges, undergraduate students from IITs, and students pursuing MBA/PGDM courses from IIMs. Applicants must have scored a minimum of 75% marks in the previous academic year. Their gross annual family income must be up to INR 6 lakh (Up to INR 3 lakh for Class 6-12 students).
Prizes & Rewards:
Last Date to Apply:
01-10-2024
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url:
Scholarship Name 4:
Aditya Birla Capital Scholarship Programme 2024-25
Description:
Aditya Birla Capital Scholarship Programme 2024-25 aims to provide financial assistance and mentorship support to school and college students to ensure the continuity of their education. Students in Classes 9 to 12 or undergraduate courses can receive a scholarship of up to INR 60,000 (one-time) to cover their academic expenses.
Eligibility:
Prizes & Rewards:
Up to INR 60,000 (one-time)
Last Date to Apply:
15-10-2024
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url:
Scholarship Name 5:
Muskaan Scholarship Program 2024
Description:
A CSR initiative by Valvoline Cummins to offer financial assistance and mentorship support to children of commercial drivers (LMV/HMV), mechanics and individuals from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category, ensuring continuity in their education.
Eligibility:
Students studying in Classes 9 to 12 from the southern, eastern, and north-eastern states (Assam, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Odisha, Bihar, Puducherry, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal) are eligible to apply. The scholarship is available to children of commercial drivers (LMV/HMV), mechanics and children from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category. Applicants must have scored 60% or above in their previous class to be eligible. The total family income from all sources should not exceed INR 8 lakh per annum.
Prizes & Rewards:
Scholarship of up to INR 12,000 and mentorship support
Last Date to Apply:
10-10-2024
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url: