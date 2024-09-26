Scholarships For Students

  • Menu
Scholarships offered up to $ 6,800 to Hyd students
Scholarships offered up to $ 6,800 to Hyd students

Scholarship Name 1:

Adani Gyan Jyoti Scholarship 2024-25

Description:

Adani Group is offering this scholarship to first-year students who are domiciles of Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh and are pursuing courses related to JEE, NEET, CLAT, CA Foundation, and Economics, supporting their educational journey.

Eligibility:

  • Open for candidates who are domiciles of Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh only.
  • Only first-year students pursuing BA Economics, BSc Economics, BEc, B.E./B.Tech., Integrated 5-Year Dual-Degree M.Tech., MBBS, and LLB courses are eligible.
  • Applicants must have passed their higher secondary/pre-university/intermediate/CBSE/ISC or equivalent board exams after 2023.
  • Admission must be based on the merit rank from state or national-level entrance exams.
  • Family income must not exceed INR 4,50,000 per annum from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards:

Up to INR 3,50,000 (tuition fee) annually.

Last Date to Apply:

07-10-2024

Application mode:

Online applications only

Short Url:

www.b4s.in/hans/AGSP5

Scholarship Name 2:

Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships 2024-25

Description:

The Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships aim to enable and propel India’s future leaders who can think big, think green, and think digital for the benefit of society.

Eligibility:

  • Students who are enrolled in the first-year full-time regular postgraduation programmes pursuing select future-ready courses from Engineering, Technology, Energy and Life-Sciences
  • Must have secured 550 to 1,000 in the GATE examination

OR

  • Must have scored 7.5 or above in their undergraduate CGPA (or % normalized to CGPA) [If students have not attempted GATE]
  • Open for resident Indian citizens.

Prizes & Rewards:

Up to INR 6,00,000 over the duration of the degree

Last Date to Apply:

06-10-2024

Application mode:

Online applications only

Short Url:

www.b4s.in/hans/RFS10

Scholarship Name 3:

SBIF Asha Scholarship Program 2024

Description:

The SBIF Asha Scholarship Program 2024, one of India's largest scholarship programs, is an initiative of the SBI Foundation. This scholarship aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from low-income families across India, ensuring the continuity of their education.

Eligibility:

Open to school students from Class 6 to 12 and undergraduate & postgraduate students from the top 100 NIRF universities/colleges, undergraduate students from IITs, and students pursuing MBA/PGDM courses from IIMs. Applicants must have scored a minimum of 75% marks in the previous academic year. Their gross annual family income must be up to INR 6 lakh (Up to INR 3 lakh for Class 6-12 students).

Prizes & Rewards:

  • Classes 6 to 12: INR 15,000 each
  • UG Students: Up to INR 50,000
  • PG Students: Up to INR 70,000
  • UG Students from IITs: Up to INR 2,00,000
  • MBA Students from IIMs: Up to INR 7,50,000

Last Date to Apply:

01-10-2024

Application mode:

Online applications only

Short Url:

www.b4s.in/hans/SBIFS7

Scholarship Name 4:

Aditya Birla Capital Scholarship Programme 2024-25

Description:

Aditya Birla Capital Scholarship Programme 2024-25 aims to provide financial assistance and mentorship support to school and college students to ensure the continuity of their education. Students in Classes 9 to 12 or undergraduate courses can receive a scholarship of up to INR 60,000 (one-time) to cover their academic expenses.

Eligibility:

  • Open for students studying in Classes 9 to 12, any general undergraduate courses, any 3-year professional undergraduate courses, or any 4-year professional undergraduate courses from recognized colleges/universities in India.
  • Applicants must have scored at least 60% marks in their previous class.
  • The annual family income of applicants should not exceed INR 6 lakh from all sources.
  • Students from across India are eligible to apply.

Prizes & Rewards:

Up to INR 60,000 (one-time)

Last Date to Apply:

15-10-2024

Application mode:

Online applications only

Short Url:

www.b4s.in/hans/ABCC9

Scholarship Name 5:

Muskaan Scholarship Program 2024

Description:

A CSR initiative by Valvoline Cummins to offer financial assistance and mentorship support to children of commercial drivers (LMV/HMV), mechanics and individuals from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category, ensuring continuity in their education.

Eligibility:

Students studying in Classes 9 to 12 from the southern, eastern, and north-eastern states (Assam, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Odisha, Bihar, Puducherry, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal) are eligible to apply. The scholarship is available to children of commercial drivers (LMV/HMV), mechanics and children from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category. Applicants must have scored 60% or above in their previous class to be eligible. The total family income from all sources should not exceed INR 8 lakh per annum.

Prizes & Rewards:

Scholarship of up to INR 12,000 and mentorship support

Last Date to Apply:

10-10-2024

Application mode:

Online applications only

Short Url:

www.b4s.in/hans/MKSP1


