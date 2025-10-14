Seven KLH startups receive ₹19 lakh funding boost from IIT Hyderabad’s TiHAN I-Hub

Hyderabad: In a significant boost to student innovation, seven startups from KLH Aziznagar Campus have secured a total funding of ₹19 lakhs from TiHAN I-Hub, IIT Hyderabad, a premier national center for Autonomous Navigation Systems.

The selected startups span diverse and emerging domains including healthcare, robotics, drone technology, traffic management, and intelligent electronic systems. Funding amounts range between ₹1 lakh and ₹5 lakhs, depending on each venture’s scope and scalability.

Among the notable projects:

Hillsafe , led by Principal Dr. Akella Ramakrishna and student Ayushi Bhati , focuses on safety innovation.

Electronic LOOP , mentored by Dr. Budati Anil Kumar and student N. Sree Karthikeya Reddy , is developing next-generation electronic systems.

AI_TechDrones and Cognalis Solutions , founded by student K. Abhilash , are exploring AI-driven drone technologies and intelligent digital platforms.

Smart Traffic on Edge , created by Reka Ruthika under the mentorship of Assistant Professor N. Chiranjeevi , leverages edge computing and AI for traffic optimization.

MeDFly , initiated by Pranav , focuses on healthcare-oriented drone applications.

Robo Sevak, guided by Dr. Kayam Sai Kumar and student Krishnaveni, is developing robotic assistants for everyday use.

The initiative underscores TiHAN’s commitment to fostering academic–industry collaboration and supporting India’s growing innovation ecosystem.

Congratulating the teams, Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, Vice President of KL Deemed to be University, said:

“This recognition is a proud moment for us and a testament to the spirit of innovation that defines our campuses. It highlights the strength of our students’ ideas and the guidance of our faculty mentors. Education, to us, means creating solutions that impact society positively.”

Dr. Akella Ramakrishna, Principal of KLH Aziznagar Campus, added:

“This recognition from TiHAN I-Hub is not just financial support—it’s validation of the innovation potential our students bring to the table.”

This latest achievement follows the success of Aryuemaan Kumar Chowdhury, an Electronics and Communication Engineering student at KLH Hyderabad Campus, who last year received similar TiHAN funding for his AI-based Flight Controller for Aerial Navigation.



