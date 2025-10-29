Studying abroad? 6 expert-backed skills that could make or break your career

The dream of studying abroad was once a privilege reserved for a few, but today it’s a career plan for many young Indians. The lure of world-class education, global cultural exposure, and a foothold in the international job market has led 1.8 million students to move overseas in 2025. According to a survey, 77% of Indian students go abroad for better job prospects and higher pay. But an international degree alone can no longer guarantee this, as the job market rewards capability, adaptability, and skill. To stay ahead, students must equip themselves with advanced, industry-ready skills.

Here are six expert-backed skills that will make you industry-ready to recruiters.

Becoming Future Ready with AI Skills

Very few technologies are impacting the world as deeply as artificial intelligence. As per studies AI will contribute nearly $19.9 trillion to the global economy by 2030. AI tools are causing organisations to take a different approach when it comes to decision-making and problem-solving. This has resulted in the preference for employing individuals capable of making use of automation software to attain measurable growth. And the students who learn to use AI will be ahead of the rest in the sectors of productivity as well as innovation, keeping them ahead of the rest.

Level Up with Certifications

What truly stands out to employers now is a mix of knowledge, curiosity, and the confidence to apply both in real situations. In fact, the ability to think through ambiguity is as valuable as a technical skill. Certification in leadership, critical thinking, project management, and other related areas communicates more about one's ability to solve problems, think rationally through complexity, and lead with clarity. By participating in these kinds of short courses, a student can establish themselves as an individual who is ready to lead and transition into a leadership role in the future.

Building Credibility Through Hands-On Experience

While certifications help hone your skills, it’s the practical application that makes you a favourable candidate. A good academic record can get your foot in the door, but projects, internships and part-time opportunities are what make you stand out. It’s where you apply classroom theories to solving real-world problems. When each line on your resume is supported by experience, you’re no longer claiming to have skills, rather you are displaying them as already demonstrated.

Expanding Opportunities by Growing Your Network

The phrase “your network is your net worth” takes on a deeper meaning when you’re studying abroad. Sometimes, one connection can create possibilities that probably ten job applications can’t. Employment opportunities can often arise from acquaintances, professors, LinkedIn connections, etc. Therefore, attend college fairs, join campus alumni groups, and participate in industry conferences. While networking may not take you to the best possible position in your career, it will definitely open doors to many opportunities that can land you there.

Learning to Work Across Cultures

In today’s global workplaces, just being technically skilled isn’t enough. The real game-changer is your ability to connect, collaborate, and genuinely engage with people from all walks of life and cultures. When you step into diverse teams, every interaction becomes a chance to show your cultural intelligence, adaptability, and empathy. Recruiters notice this instantly. It signals that you can thrive in fast-moving, dynamic environments and bring out the best in everyone around you. Working across cultures isn’t just a skill; it’s a superpower that sets you apart.

Bringing Personality and Passion into Your Journey

Recruiters today aren’t only interested in people. They want to know what’s more to you than your career. So highlight your non-academic interests and hobbies. Probably, you are a professional violinist, you may write blogs, or perhaps you founded a social cause initiative. It’s this layer of individuality that often leaves a lasting impression. Such applicants also come across as more engaging than those who are all work, exhibiting curiosity and emotional intelligence as core values.

Conclusion

Every student who studies abroad dreams of building a successful career. But it is those who master the right skills, keep learning, and adapt to change who turn that dream into reality. These six skills don’t just prepare students for a job; they equip them to thrive, stand out, and build a lasting, global career. (The author is Founder & CEO Infinite Group).