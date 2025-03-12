  • Menu
TG PGECET-2025 notification to be released today

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) and Telangana Council for Higher Education (TGCHE) is set to release the...

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) and Telangana Council for Higher Education (TGCHE) is set to release the notification for TG PGECET-2025 on Wednesday. Prof NS Dileep, Convener, TG PGECET-2025 said on Tuesday that submission of online applications for TG PGECET-2025 will commence from March 17. For detailed notification and other details, candidates are advised to go through the website https://pgecet.tgche.ac.in (from 11 am onwards on March 12).

