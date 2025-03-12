Live
- Anantapur GGH plagued with multiple problems
- Prevent dumping of waste at graveyards: Municipal Commissioner
- Edible oil racket busted, 1 arrested in joint drive
- Provide better healthcare services to people: Collector to officials
- Prof YL Srinivas to head Central Tribal University
- Tikka Reddy slams YSRCP’s ‘Yuvatha Poru’
- Centre committed to deliver on its promises: Kishan Reddy
- Bright Colors, Bigger Savings: Holi Must-Haves from Amazon.in
- Errors in Inter first year question paper stump students across State
- Sri City strengthens sustainable resource mgmt
TG PGECET-2025 notification to be released today
Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) and Telangana Council for Higher Education (TGCHE) is set to release the notification for TG PGECET-2025 on Wednesday. Prof NS Dileep, Convener, TG PGECET-2025 said on Tuesday that submission of online applications for TG PGECET-2025 will commence from March 17. For detailed notification and other details, candidates are advised to go through the website https://pgecet.tgche.ac.in (from 11 am onwards on March 12).
