TSPSC to Release Group-II Ranking List for Recruitment on Tuesday

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will release the ranking list for Group-II job recruitment on Tuesday.

This list shows how well each candidate performed in the exam and ranks them based on their scores. The list will be available on the official TSPSC website: https://www.tspsc.gov.in.

Earlier, TSPSC announced 783 Group-II job openings and held an exam on December 15 and 16, 2024.

The exam attracted a large number of applicants: a total of 5,51,855 candidates registered for the exam, and 2,51,486 candidates actually appeared for the four exam papers. Now, the TSPSC will release the ranking list, which will help determine who qualifies for these positions based on their exam performance.