Why an international education is best preparation for Indian students seeking a world of opportunity

Indian students make up the largest cohort studying abroad, surpassing other nationalities for the first time in over a decade. Around 1.33 million Indian students are pursuing higher education internationally, compared to the second largest group of over 1 million Chinese students. Indians have never been more influential on the world stage, so it is a great time to translate a global education into meaningful work.

These students follow in remarkable footsteps which have been well-trailed. Gandhi, Nehru, Ambedkar, Sorabji, Tagore, Patel, Naidu, all form part of an unparalleled legacy between India and the UK. And in our modern times, Indian international students have achieved global success. The preeminent scientific body in the world, the Royal Society in London, was until recently led by the Indian Nobel laureate Sir Venki Ramakrishnan. The COVID-19 vaccine developed in an international lab in Oxford was manufactured in India in a life-saving collaboration powered by deep educational partnership and trust.

The US has also long been a draw for outstanding Indian students. Indian students and graduates have famously made Silicon Valley the technological hub of the world, home to HQs of 39 businesses in the Fortune 100 and thousands of startups. Apple, Facebook and Google are global brands but Indian nationals make up 25% of the technical workforce in these global drivers of innovation and national prosperity, including the now ex-CEO of Elon Musk’s X — Parag Agrawal entered the USA as an international student of computer science in 2005.

Indian companies themselves now have global reach and are highly influential, such as the mighty Tata, and demand for students who are culturally adept, have an excellent grasp of English, are highly-capable and have proven themselves disciplined enough to secure quality degrees are in high demand. The 21st-century appetite for digitalisation and adoption of AI is driving a particularly acute need for students in computer science disciplines. Quality universities not only transfer knowledge but expose students directly to employers and work experience, a pre-requisite these days for consideration at the world's best companies.

Beyond a degree — the qualities which make international graduates globally employable

Clearly, an investment in international higher education is seen by most Indian students and families as a commitment to a successful career. At the recent India-UK Higher Education conference held in London and attended by government ministers and university leaders of both countries, the subject of how a degree prepares a young person for work was never far from the surface. According to the Chair of the National Indian Students and Alumni Union, the prospect of gaining meaningful work experience after studies “is the single most important determinant…in deciding where to study.”

There has also been a considerable emphasis on the significance of being employable. It is imperative in the professional world for one to develop a broad range of skills that make a person employable - which is more than just getting a degree. Many universities in India and overseas prize their links with industry and the way commercial innovation informs the development of subjects. There are planned periods of work experience and ‘years in industry’ built into many degrees.

Employers across multinational companies and educational institutions recognize that many qualities beyond the degree are equally important at the workplace. These include the ability to express themselves clearly in a shared language (often English), handle international interactions with skill and empathy, and present material with confidence, all underpinned by drive and resilience. When graduates demonstrate these qualities, they stand to gain an important edge.

For some, cultural competence is developed through tailored courses such as the pathway programmes, foundation years and international year ones that help bridge educational systems, make up gaps in language skills and increase confidence through living, studying and interacting with friends and peers in an international environment every day. Language (academic English) is particularly important, as if students don’t have sufficient proficiency it not only impacts their learning but that of those around them. Bridging of some kind for many international students is worthy of consideration to ensure the strongest possible learning trajectory at university.

One of the most exciting things about British education is that it is very different from that practiced in home countries and again bridging can help, getting students into the right rhythm to succeed by helping them understand how to best structure their learning and acquiring essential techniques and discipline.

Then this experience gained during traditional study is amplified many times over when the new graduate takes all they’ve learned out into the world of work using a post-study visa to gain employment, or perhaps travelling to a third country to put their education to the test.

A new kind of employee with global competence

The benefits of a full global education experience are inspiring to witness. The young Indian who leaves home in search of broader horizons and a great career faces many challenges, but the qualities developed through international education and the breadth of experience that follow it are rightly prized by employers and also found in the businesses they themselves establish.

The successful international graduate has on their CV important knowledge imparted on a course and recognised by a prestigious degree, but can also claim qualities which are just as important in a highly-competitive job market — an intensive period of inter-cultural development, fluent English in a wide range of settings, and the real-time confidence in problem solving which characterises all those who have stepped out of their comfort zone and made a success of it. What a bonus to a company anywhere in the world!

Leaders in global education remain committed to opening up greater access to the life-changing benefits of international education to as many young Indians as possible. In a rapidly changing multi-polar world, the evolution of international education is evident. The educational path between India and established study destinations such as the USA or the UK is no longer a one-way flow. New countries are opening the doors of their universities and chances to study in more than one region of the world are opening up ever more opportunities for personal and global growth.

In an age where the price of misunderstanding and fractured societies is so high, companies and countries have never needed more of those young graduates who can confidently navigate a changing world.

Students should be cautious of simplistic claims about employment prospects. Neither those who suggest a degree automatically guarantees employment, nor those who declare degrees have become irrelevant in today's world are offering accurate guidance. While initial employment is certainly important and should be valued, what proves more significant in the long term is one's career trajectory and the ability to sustain professional growth over time.

The combination of highly skilled and capable individuals, backed by good networking and underpinned by quality degrees represents a recipe that is very hard to beat. The very fact that students are prepared to study abroad shows drive and willingness to take calculated risks, along with the investment of time and money as well as the discipline required to succeed — makes for a promising start to their careers.

(The author is CEO of Study Group)