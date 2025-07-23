Woxsen University’s new necrobotics book shows how spider legs, natural systems can advance precision healthcare

Bengaluru Woxsen University has marked a major academic milestone with the launch of "Necrobotics for Healthcare Applications and Management," a groundbreaking new book co-edited by Dr. Raul V. Rodriguez, Vice President of Woxsen University and Dr. K. Hemachandran Director of AI Research Centre & Vice Dean – School of Business, Woxsen University. The book is the result of a global collaboration among leading experts and represents the culmination of the last three years of ongoing research on Necrobotics in healthcare. It marks a significant step forward in reimagining healthcare through innovation.

Necrobotics, the central theme of the book, explores how biological materials such as spider legs and other naturally engineered systems can be integrated with artificial intelligence and robotics to create advanced medical devices. These biohybrid tools are proving to be more precise, cost-effective, and sustainable than conventional alternatives.

Reflecting on the urgency and relevance of the subject, Dr. Raul V. Rodriguez said: “The timing of this publication is critical. As the global healthcare system faces rising costs and increasing demand for precision medicine, necrobotics offers a timely and scalable solution. We are looking at a future where AI-powered medical tools can adapt to each patient’s needs in real-time, reduce surgical errors, and democratize access to high-quality care.”

Dr. Rodriguez added: “We are inviting healthcare leaders, technologists, and policymakers to be part of this transformation. The innovations documented in this book are not a distant dream, they are already taking shape in labs and clinics around the world. Our goal is to accelerate their adoption and spark a new wave of human-centered healthcare innovation.”

Dr. Hemachandran said: “This is not just about scientific novelty, it’s about solving real problems in healthcare by combining the best of nature and technology. Through this book, we want to demonstrate that medical innovation doesn’t always have to start from scratch. Nature has already optimized many of the engineering problems we struggle with today. By learning from it, we can design tools that are more efficient, affordable, and environmentally conscious.”

The book features real-world examples, such as necrobotic spider-leg grippers that can lift objects far heavier than their own weight with remarkable precision capabilities that are otherwise complex and expensive to replicate in traditional devices. It presents compelling evidence that such biologically inspired systems could lead to major advancements in surgical precision, drug delivery, medical imaging, and even post-operative care.