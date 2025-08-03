  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Hans > Opinion > Editorial

Kudos to CBSE for simplifying rules

Kudos to CBSE for simplifying rules
x
Highlights

CBSE’s move to simplify rules for opening new sections is a welcome step toward greater transparency and efficiency in school administration.

CBSE’s move to simplify rules for opening new sections is a welcome step toward greater transparency and efficiency in school administration. By linking section approvals to a school’s built-up area, the policy ensures that infrastructure keeps pace with enrolment, promoting safer and more organised learning environments.

However, it may pose challenges for smaller schools with limited space despite having adequate staff and demand. A practical way forward would be for CBSE to offer conditional relaxations or transitional provisions for such schools, while encouraging infrastructure upgrades. With balanced implementation, this policy can enhance both access and quality in education.

Mohammad Asad,Mumbai

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick