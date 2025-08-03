Live
- Police rescue a 4-yr-old boy within hours from kidnappers
- Rescued tigress dies of septicemic shock in SV Zoo Park
- Awareness Run for Organ Donation Held in Hyderabad
- Infirmary room inaugurated at Sri Krishna Prasad Memorial HS
- Heavy inflow continues at NSP
- Royaloak Furniture opens 19th store at Ongole
- Protest rally on Aug 7 against attacks on Palestine
- CMRF cheque handed over to villager
- AESL launches scholarships worth Rs 250 cr
- District-level RGPRS meeting held
Kudos to CBSE for simplifying rules
Highlights
CBSE’s move to simplify rules for opening new sections is a welcome step toward greater transparency and efficiency in school administration.
CBSE’s move to simplify rules for opening new sections is a welcome step toward greater transparency and efficiency in school administration. By linking section approvals to a school’s built-up area, the policy ensures that infrastructure keeps pace with enrolment, promoting safer and more organised learning environments.
However, it may pose challenges for smaller schools with limited space despite having adequate staff and demand. A practical way forward would be for CBSE to offer conditional relaxations or transitional provisions for such schools, while encouraging infrastructure upgrades. With balanced implementation, this policy can enhance both access and quality in education.
Mohammad Asad,Mumbai
Next Story