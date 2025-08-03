Kudos to CBSE for simplifying rules

CBSE’s move to simplify rules for opening new sections is a welcome step toward greater transparency and efficiency in school administration. By linking section approvals to a school’s built-up area, the policy ensures that infrastructure keeps pace with enrolment, promoting safer and more organised learning environments.

However, it may pose challenges for smaller schools with limited space despite having adequate staff and demand. A practical way forward would be for CBSE to offer conditional relaxations or transitional provisions for such schools, while encouraging infrastructure upgrades. With balanced implementation, this policy can enhance both access and quality in education.

Mohammad Asad,Mumbai