Get Set 5G! India’s Digital Leap

New Delhi: India stands at the cusp of a transformative digital revolution with the rapid rollout and adoption of 5G. A GSMA report highlights that half of India’s population is projected to have 5G subscriptions by 2030, spurred by extensive government efforts, infrastructure investments, and policy reforms. This shift is part of India’s broader vision of becoming a digital-first nation, integrating advanced mobile technology to power sectors like healthcare, education, agriculture, and governance. 5G is set to catalyse economic growth and bridge the digital divide, especially in rural regions.

5G in India

With a population exceeding 1.4 billion and a fast-growing digital economy, India’s demand for advanced, reliable, and high-speed connectivity has never been higher. The introduction of 5G will address several critical needs: 5G is expected to contribute INR 36.4 trillion (approximately $455 billion) to India’s economy between 2023 and 2040, representing over 0.6% of itsGDP by 2040. Key sectors such as manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and agriculture will benefit from 5G, enabling new operating models, improved efficiency, and innovative services like smart cities and digital governance.

While coverage gaps have decreased, a significant usage gap remains, particularly among women and lower-income groups. Affordable, accessible, and widespread 5G can bridge these divides, extending digital access to underserved populations. 5G technology offers ultra-low latency, massive machine-type communication, and unprecedented data speeds, all of which can significantly enhance digital service delivery in India. These capabilities are critical for India’s “Digital India” mission, aiming to ensure that every citizen benefits from the country’s digital transformation.

GOI Initiatives

The Indian government has undertaken multiple initiatives to enable rapid, widespread 5G deployment, focusing on indigenous development, collaboration with the private sector, and regulatory reforms. Some of the key initiatives include:

India has developed its 4G/5G telecom stack, including ORAN-compliant 5G equipment, under the BharatRAN project. This local infrastructure helps reduce dependency on foreign technology, strengthening India’s position as a global telecom manufacturing hub. Through government funding, eight premier research institutes have created an indigenous, fully programmable 5G test bed to support research and innovation. This infrastructure allows companies to validate their prototypes and services while supporting future 5G and 6G advancements. The government has sanctioned 100 labs across the country, with an allocation of Rs. 100 crores, to focus on 5G applications across various sectors, including education, healthcare, and urban management. Digital Communications Innovation Square (DCIS) and Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) schemes collectively support startups and MSMEs in telecom R&D, providing funds and resources to develop indigenous 5G solutions. The TTDF, launched in 2022, allocated Rs 500 crore annually to fund rural communication technology innovations.

The government has lowered spectrum prices, streamlined Right of Way (RoW) approvals, and established the GatiShakti Sanchar portal, simplifying infrastructure deployment. This policy environment promotes faster and more economical network expansion across urban and rural areas.

While significant progress has been made in the 5G space, India is also addressing some key challenges to ensure smooth, seamless and inclusive transition to the newest technologies. The usage gap, particularly among rural populations, and the need for continued investment in high-capacity backhaul and small-cell infrastructure are areas to address for maximizing 5G’s impact. India continues the efforts of the ‘5G Intelligent Village’ initiative by expanding 5G coverage to rural, remote, and underserved regions. This would empower local communities with access to digital services, improving sectors like agriculture, education, healthcare, and governance. The current roll-out of over 4.15 lakh 5G sites is impressive, but increasing the density of 5G base stations (BTS) will enhance coverage, speed, and network reliability, especially in densely populated urban centres and remote areas.

Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communication (URLLC): Leverage URLLC to support critical applications in industries such as healthcare (remote surgeries), manufacturing (smart factories), and transportation (autonomous vehicles). This can lead to significant economic and societal benefits.

Focus on indigenous development of 5G infrastructure, including BharatRAN and ORAN-compliant equipment. Supporting domestic manufacturers and startups will promote self-reliance and reduce dependency on foreign players. Governments needs to collaborate further with industry leaders, startups, academia, and research institutions to innovate and develop use cases that can maximize the benefits of 5G across different sectors, including agriculture, logistics, and healthcare. The government regularly assesses the spectrum needs for 5G and future generations, ensuring that spectrum is allocated efficiently and affordably. Ongoing auctions and revisiting policies regarding spectrum pricing and rights of way (RoW) will keep the momentum going. Policies are being streamlined to support 5G infrastructure development. Ensuring easy access to Right of Way (RoW) permissions and creating a favourable regulatory environment for 5G adoption will be crucial.

With the rise of 5G, the need for robust cybersecurity measures will intensify. India should invest in developing strong encryption technologies (like the Quantum Encryption Algorithm initiative) and policies that safeguard user data and communications on 5G networks. At the same time, the government admits the need to expand initiatives like the Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) to further promote R&D in 5G and 6G technologies. Increased support for startups and MSMEs engaged in telecom solutions can lead to the creation of innovative products and services tailored to India’s needs. Smart Cities and infrastructure will leverage 5G’s capabilities in creating smarter cities with enhanced IoT integration, better traffic management, and smart utilities. Infrastructure projects like digital twins for cities can benefit from high-speed, low-latency connectivity to drive urban innovation. There is also a scope to expand the adoption of telemedicine and digital learning solutions powered by 5G, especially in remote areas. Use 5G to provide remote diagnostics, surgeries, and consultations, as well as enhanced e-learning experiences. In governance, the use of 5G can be tapped for smart policing, disaster management, and governance. 5G-enabled real-time data analytics can improve decision-making, public safety, and resource management.

India’s focus on 6G research, with initiatives like 6G Centres of Excellence and proposals for the accelerated research of 6G technology, should continue. By the time 5G becomes ubiquitous, India should be well-positioned to lead the development and deployment of 6G. Given the importance of secure communication in the 5G era, focusing on quantum encryption for ultra-secure communication will prepare India for the future of telecom. The research into quantum encryption algorithms will also give India a competitive edge in the global telecom ecosystem. There is also need to launch national campaigns to increase awareness about 5G benefits, usage, and the future impact on daily life. Addressing concerns about privacy, data security, and accessibility will ensure that 5G adoption is smooth and inclusive. Efforts must be made to bridge the digital divide by ensuring that 5G benefits extend to all sectors of society, especially rural populations, women, and underserved communities. Initiatives like the ‘5G Intelligent Village’ can play a significant role in ensuring that the entire nation benefits from the digital transformation.

Greater collaboration between academia, industry, and government is crucial. Initiatives like the India 5G Alliance, allowing MSMEs and startups to access testing facilities and participate in 5G R&D, set a strong precedent for an inclusive 5G ecosystem. India is well-positioned to capitalize on the opportunities provided by 5G technology. By focusing on expanding infrastructure, supporting indigenous R&D, fostering collaboration, and ensuring inclusive access to 5G services, India can continue to lead the digital revolution in telecom. As the nation moves toward 6G, the groundwork laid by these initiatives will ensure sustained growth, innovation, and global leadership in the telecom sector. (PIB)