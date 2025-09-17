Nara Lokesh taking forward the great legacy of NTR and Chandrababu

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), born to uphold the self-respect of Telugu people, which created a storm in its very first election, is moving ahead with its ideals and goals. First, its founder N T Rama Rao (NTR), then Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and now Nara Lokesh are carrying forward that legacy.

Lokesh is proving himself as a worthy son and grandson by leaving his mark on national politics. In 1983, NTR created history by founding the TDP. Later, Chandrababu carried that legacy forward. From choosing A.P.J. Abdul Kalam as President, garnering support from various parties, and ensuring his victory, to leading the United Front as a guiding force—he has left an indelible mark on the national political firmament. Decades later, Lokesh is winning accolade and is being hailed as a future leader.

During the Vice Presidential by-election, he guided all MPs closely. He not only emphasised NDA candidate C.P. Radhakrishnan’s win but also ensured unity within the NDA. At Coimbatore, he declared that TDP would remain in the NDA alliance and clarified that TDP and BJP would contest the 2029 elections together, dispelling doubts and showcasing his foresight and political acumen.

His acceptance levels got a shot in the arm when Prime Minister Narendra Modi entrusted the responsibility of marshaling TDP MPs’ in the V-P election. He urged his party MPs to vote without fail and they duly obliged. He displayed his political acumen, and tried to understand the opinions and aspirations of the people in each constituency. He explained the need to take the NDA government’s reforms to the public.

TDP – Strength of the common man:

If there is a party that truly helps the common man and assures them “we are here for you,” it is the TDP, a philosophy that it has stood for since its formation.

Chandrababu has introduced and implemented many welfare schemes for the poor during his governance. Now, in the current coalition government, Lokesh, as a Minister, has initiated revolutionary changes in the education sector. By involving teachers, students, and parents, he has won people’s admiration. He is striving to prepare students not just for IT but also for AI and in the process he has set an example for the nation.

Strengthening alliances:

Apart from bolstering ties with Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan and strengthening the bond with the BJP at the Centre, he has been winning accolades for his quick grasp of state issues, national politics, and global situations.

Keeping Andhra Pradesh’s development as his avowed priority, he is ensuring approvals and release of central funds while presenting the NDA government’s policies alongside coalition governance to the people.

Opportunity to participate in V-P election:

I wish to take this opportunity to personally acknowledge the tremendous role played by the TDP leadership in boosting my image.

“I am an ordinary worker born in a humble family. Inspired by my admiration for the party and CM Chandrababu’s vision, I worked hard. Despite being from a remote region, they not only gave me a ticket but also ensured my victory. Today, for a common man, getting a ticket itself is almost impossible. But Chandrababu and Lokesh not only gave me a ticket but also stood by me, supported me financially, and made sure I won. Now they have given me the great honour of voting in the Vice-Presidential election. For a common person to get the chance to elect the Vice-President is a matter of immense pride. This is possible only in TDP. This is possible only with Chandrababu and Lokesh at the helm-of-affairs.”

TDP juggernaut rolls on under Lokesh’s leadership:

The TDP is set to become an unstoppable force for another 50 years under Lokesh’s leadership. As a third-generation leader, Lokesh is grooming and promoting a youthful leadership and encouraging the new generation. He has gained control over various departments and is moving forward with a clear understanding of state issues.

Lokesh is seen as a leader who combines NTR’s foresight and Chandrababu’s vision. Not just TDP leaders but even opposition leaders are praising him, which is a positive sign in his favour.

People of Andhra Pradesh must thank Chandrababu and Bhuvaneshwari for giving them such a good-hearted leader like Lokesh.

(The writer is a sitting TDP member in the Lok Sabha from Vizianagaram)