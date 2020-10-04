Raising more questions than answers

It is indeed a matter of concern for every nationalist and socially conscious person to learn that the number of incidents of rape are growing. It is all the more disgusting to know that the police and the government are so casual about it but act more vigorously to cover them up instead ensuring deterrent punishment. The ruling dispensation in UP that boasts of having executed the maximum number of encounters, is not able to prioritise ensuring safety to girls in the State.

More vexing news is that majority of victims are from socially weaker sections. It looks more to be an organised act than something that happens spontaneously in a spur of the moment. The act of police in Hathras incident throws more suspicions on the functioning of the department that tries rabidly to suppress even the evidence.

The police cremating the body without the consent or presence of the family members and claiming the forensic report to be non supportive of rape makes its effort to save the culprits. Now the body having been burnt in midnight hurriedly the opportunity to do second study also seems to be lost.

Preventing political leaders meeting the family members of the victims further prove that the State and the police administration are at fault. The Prime Minister, who hardly reacts on such happenings, has directed the Chief Minister to take this matter seriously speaks of the importance this incident has gained. Not acting seriously in proper manner in such incidents are potential enough to mar the prospects in elections to be held in Bihar.

The interest evinced in building temple for Ram is not shown to protect Sita's incarnations living in the State in particular and the country in general. It is time to prioritise the tasks to ensure safety, better livelihood and peace for the have nots and socially oppressed section. Let us also remember what the Prime Minister said, "Tractors are worshiped by farmers and burning it disturbs their sentiments". If so what about girls being raped and murdered horribly?

A G Rajmohan, Anantapur