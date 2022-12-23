15 principles for campus student to become corporate citizen

Use of electronic devices



The use of electronic devices/digital devices is high today due to the advancements in modern technology. From small children to adults use electronic devices/digital devices without any age difference. Advances in modern technology make it possible to reach anyone anywhere in the world in moments. This is a good opportunity for students.

Students should take advantage of this technology to increase their knowledge. Modern technology is very useful to improve their intelligence and keep abreast of the rapid changes in many fields of the world. But students should be careful in using technology. Technology should be used only for essential purposes. Students should add technical knowledge to the stuff they have learned in colleges and carry out necessary research.

Be able to research new things and explain how they can be used back to society. Then, the development in technology will not only be worthwhile but also will get a good reputation to the students and the educational institutions they are studying.

Interaction/consultation

Students should not be limited to only what they have learned in class rooms. A few more things should be added to what the teachers have taught in the classroom. The contents of the books relate to some previous learning. Changes in books do not happen immediately. Therefore, students should make full use of the libraries. Daily newspapers and journals and books of famous authors are available in libraries. Students should read these frequently. Then only there will be complete understanding of contemporary issues. Discuss what they have learned with friends and other interested parties. Subject knowledge is strengthened through discussions.

Also, in order to know the necessary information, the experts in the fields should be consulted on a case-by-case basis. Also, students should maintain good relations with eminent experts. So, the new things that they have come to know are immediately communicated to the students if they feel that they are necessary. It is very useful for students who want to improve.

Interest in research

Students should show interest and passion for research in new subjects. The changes coming in the society should be understood from time to time and research should be undertaken accordingly. The results of the research should be made available to the society.

For that, students should get used to critically and analytically examine each topic from different angles. Steps are taken towards research through critical observation. Due to such research, new things are developed and the country also develops rapidly. The important thing to note in the case of research is that the rights related to the research should also be obtained. These are called patents. Thus, you only have rights to your research and others do not copy your research. Researches with patents have reputation and are in good demand in the corporate sector. So, you can get a job with good salary and facilities. The institution, you are studying in, will also have a good reputation.

Positive attitude

Students should always possess a positive attitude towards any subject/issue. One should be able to think of every subject with a positive feeling and not with a negative feeling. If any problem or incident is faced, they should embrace those problems with their strengths without getting discouraged. Problems come to everyone. This is a common thing. If you think too much about even simple things, mental stress will increase and your mental health will be damaged and it will have a negative impact on your chosen goals.

(The author is the Associate Professor, Department of Business Management, Vaageswari College of Engineering, Karimnagar)