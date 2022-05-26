Algorithm to save wildlife from poaching developed

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras and Harvard University researchers have developed a machine learning algorithm named 'CombSGPO' (Combined Security Game Policy Optimization) that can help in saving wildlife from poaching.

According to officials, the researchers found that combined and coordinated use of forest rangers and drones were a good way to protect wildlife from poaching. As the resources (rangers and drones) are limited, the researchers developed this algorithm which provides a good strategy to protect wildlife with the resources available.

"The work was motivated by the need to perform strategic resource allocation and patrolling in green security domains to prevent illegal activities such as wildlife poaching, illegal logging and illegal fishing. The resources we consider are human patrollers (forest rangers) and surveillance drones, which have object detectors mounted on them for animals and poachers and can perform strategic signalling and communicate with each other as well as the human patrollers," he added. This developed algorithm utilizes a Game Theory-based model created by the researchers.