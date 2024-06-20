Beyond grades: The role of soft skills in students’ lives

No doubt, top-of-the-line academic grades hold a significant place in a student’s life. Exceptional academic performance helps in securing admission to desired colleges, professional courses and eventually, a steady income.



It would be fair to say that good academic performance opens up better opportunities in a student’s life. However, acquiring soft skills and emotional intelligence is equally crucial. In reality, the real game changers are not grades, but how students manage themselves in the unpredictable environment, they need to be in.

Soft skills are, in fact, pivotal in a student’s life and cannot, therefore, be ignored. These traits include communication or social skills, assertiveness, and the ability to see and manage change—all of which dictate a student’s success. The myriad of situations where soft skills come into play are:

Team-building skills

Several circumstances in a student’s academic life demand interpersonal skills. Whether it is in class discussions, group assignments, presenting a group project, or even simple small talks or meetings, relational skills can be more beneficial than the course credits achieved.

Time management

Another important attribute to include in the list of skills that students must acquire is time management. Exercising and hitting the books to prepare for an exam, doing homework, spending time with friends and family, and getting proper sleep are not reconcilable activities that one has to schedule properly. Time management enables the student to achieve their objectives within the stipulated time, thus minimising the level of stress and maximising the level of productivity.

Social skills

Of all the areas, the growth of proper interpersonal skills determines the level of a student’s self-esteem. Effective social skills enable students to relate with their fellow students, teachers, and other people in a friendly manner and, hence, are recognised and easily approached by everybody. These skills are relevant not only in school but also in interactions with parents, examiners, job interviewers, and society in general.

Conflict resolution

Conflict is inevitable in any form of business, and as such, conflicts are likely to occur in any relationship. Thus, students need to know how to behave when they have conflicts receiving feedback, and criticism. It helps to reduce cases of emergence of conflict incidences and enhance the running of a harmoniously constructive environment with teachers and fellow students.

Self-awareness

Recognising oneself is so important for every person to work on self-improvement. Self-awareness helps students take good opportunities and employment while recognising their areas of difficulty.

This awareness serves as the basis for the process of growth and the achievement of success and offers the students the experience and the means for the proper decision on the same issue.

Adaptability

Indeed, flexibility has become one of the most important professional qualities in the modern world. Learners who accept change and are ready for new experiences are likely to succeed in their daily activities and academics. Fear of the unknown and rigidity in thinking are two main factors that must be fought in order to learn and improve throughout one’s life.

Goal setting

Goal setting is a core component of the social existence of learners. Students must set achievable, proximal, and distant goals. That is, they must have a picture of what they want to achieve and know the processes that will make the achievements possible. Many people consider goal setting a good practice since it enhances the development of a proper direction to follow and provides a purpose.

Communication

Communication is an essential skill for human beings. Thinking and speaking about needs, feelings, and emotions is crucial for students. Proper communication ensures that messages are received clearly, and hence, a good relationship is achieved without misunderstanding.

In conclusion: Soft skills are important for students when they are entering a new world full of dreams and opportunities. Whereas academic grades offer the result in a literal sense, soft skills teach the ways of achieving the goal. They empower students to manage their professional and personal affairs as they wish and as they should.

(The author is Internationally Certified Soft- skill Trainer)