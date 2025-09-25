Beyond teaching: Mentoring, guiding and inspiring learners

In an era where change is the only constant, educators must nurture a highly skilled, environmentally conscious, and empathetic generation. Their role is no longer limited to teaching but has expanded to mentoring, guiding, and enabling transformation. Inspiring and empowering the next generation means preparing them for a future shaped by disruptive forces—technological breakthroughs, the climate crisis, geopolitical conflicts, and de-globalization. To succeed, young learners must develop global perspectives and the resilience to navigate these complex realities while contributing meaningfully as agents of change.

Personalisation in education

A key element for engaging students in this dynamic context is personalization. In 1984, education psychologist Benjamin Bloom highlighted the “2 Sigma Problem,” showing how one-to-one tutoring drastically improves student outcomes. Today, with advances in Artificial Intelligence, mass personalization is achievable for the first time in history. Progressive schools and universities are already implementing AI-driven tools to tailor lessons to individual learning needs, interests, and pace. Personalized learning pathways not only enhance academic performance but also foster curiosity, motivation, and long-term engagement.

The power of experiential learning

Beyond personalization, experiential learning ensures education remains meaningful. When students engage in hands-on activities—whether through experiments, projects, or fieldwork—they connect theory with practice and develop essential 21st-century skills. These include critical thinking, creativity, adaptability, civic responsibility, and environmental awareness. More importantly, experiential learning builds problem-solvers who can innovate and collaborate in diverse contexts. It equips students not only with academic knowledge but also with values and skills that are vital for shaping sustainable communities and resilient economies.

Strengthening student agency

A transformative education system must prioritize student agency. When learners have the freedom to shape their learning journeys—choosing projects, exploring career paths, or leading community initiatives—they develop confidence and a strong sense of responsibility. By encouraging leadership opportunities, promoting decision-making, and allowing students to learn from mistakes, educators empower them to take ownership of their growth. Comprehensive career guidance and exposure to multiple disciplines further help students align their education with personal aspirations and emerging opportunities.

Continuous professional development for educators

To meet these evolving demands, educators themselves must embrace lifelong learning. In line with India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, institutions should prioritize ongoing training, upskilling, and re-skilling for teachers. Professional development in pedagogy, digital tools, and interdisciplinary approaches ensures educators remain effective mentors. This spirit of continuous learning not only benefits teachers but also sets a powerful example for students, demonstrating that education is a lifelong journey rather than a fixed stage of life.

Education in the age of industry 4.0

The world is witnessing a decisive shift as Industry 4.0 integrates advanced technologies into all sectors of the economy. Automation, Artificial Intelligence, and data-driven decision-making are transforming the job landscape, creating opportunities as well as uncertainties. Educators play a pivotal role in preparing students for this evolving future—where many jobs of tomorrow do not yet exist. By equipping learners with adaptability, innovation, empathy, and global citizenship, educators ensure they are not only career-ready but also capable of driving societal progress in uncertain times. The author is Director – Schools and IT, Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions.