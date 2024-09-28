Empowering global information rights

The International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI), celebrated annually on September 28th, underscores the essential right to seek, receive, and impart information. This day, declared by UNESCO in 2015, focuses on raising awareness about the critical importance of access to information as a cornerstone of democracy, transparency, and sustainable development. It emphasizes that everyone, regardless of location, gender, or socioeconomic status, should have the freedom to access information that directly affects their lives and well-being.

The main problem underlying this global issue is the unequal distribution of access to information. Many populations around the world, particularly in developing countries and marginalized communities, face barriers such as internet censorship, lack of digital infrastructure, and restrictive laws that inhibit their ability to freely access information. This inequality hinders citizens from participating in governance, holding authorities accountable, and making informed decisions about their lives. While efforts have been made to expand access through digital means, an alternative solution would focus on ensuring open data policies, transparency laws, and education about information rights across all sectors of society. Governments, organizations, and private entities must actively support policies that promote transparency, enable the free flow of information, and reduce censorship. Education also plays a key role in empowering individuals to understand and exercise their right to information.

IDUAI also calls for improved media literacy and critical thinking, helping individuals navigate the vast ocean of data and combat misinformation. Citizens should be equipped with the tools not just to access information, but also to evaluate its credibility and use it constructively.

By advocating for universal access to information, the IDUAI fosters an informed and empowered global population, promoting democracy, good governance, and sustainable development. Addressing this issue requires more than just opening up channels of communication—it demands a deep commitment to equality, transparency, and education.