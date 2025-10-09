  • Menu
How professionals are embracing AI and new skills

How professionals are embracing AI and new skills
Highlights

A growing number of Indian professionals are expressing confidence about retaining their jobs, even as technology continues to reshape the employment...

A growing number of Indian professionals are expressing confidence about retaining their jobs, even as technology continues to reshape the employment landscape. According to Great Learning’s Upskilling Trends Report 2025–26, 73% of professionals now feel confident about job security in the coming year — an 11 percentage point jump from FY25.

The report, based on responses from over 1,000 professionals across sectors and cities, highlights a marked shift in job sentiment. Professionals from Tier-1 cities and larger firms are especially optimistic, with 31% of respondents in metro areas and 85% of those in companies with over 5,000 employees reporting high levels of confidence in job retention. The survey also reveals a growing acceptance of AI as a positive career catalyst. Nearly 78% of professionals say they believe AI will benefit their careers — with MBA and B.Com graduates showing higher optimism than their tech-degree counterparts, possibly influenced by recent hiring slowdowns in the IT sector due to AI automation.

Upskilling is now seen as an essential survival skill. A staggering 81% of professionals plan to invest in learning new skills in FY26, while 85% recognise its importance in future-proofing their careers. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning top the list of in-demand domains, with growing interest in certificate programs over traditional degrees, reflecting a trend toward flexibility, affordability, and faster applicability.

Despite strong motivation — especially driven by financial growth and promotions — time constraints remain a major challenge. Around 37% cite demanding work schedules as a barrier to learning, with women additionally burdened by family responsibilities. Young professionals also struggle with affordability.

Interestingly, 80% of respondents say they are already using Generative AI tools to learn, and 60% use them extensively. Job mobility is also high: 82% of professionals are looking to change roles this year, with equal weight given to salary and work-life balance as top motivators. “This year’s findings signal a confident, AI-aware, and learning-driven workforce,” said Hari Krishnan Nair, Co-Founder of Great Learning. “Professionals are no longer waiting for opportunities — they’re creating them through upskilling.”

The report underscores that as the job market continues to evolve, adaptability, AI-readiness, and continuous learning will define professional success in the years to come.

