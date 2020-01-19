Hyderabad:Sankranti celebrations at DPS

Hyderabad: DPS Mahendra Hills celebrated 'Makar Sankranti'. Students from Classes I & II came dressed in their traditional best and showcased the 11 different ways the Indian states celebrate the harvest festival. A decorated Gangidreddu (bull) visited the school premises. So many programmes and competitions were conducted for the students. Head Mistress Neetu Gupta explained the students about the glory, rich heritage, culture and essence of the festival and the importance of celebrating it with great zeal and vigour.