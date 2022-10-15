India's innovations shine at IInvenTiv

New Delhi: Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan, inaugurated IInvenTiv - the first-ever all-IITs R&D Showcase at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi on Friday.

The two-day event that would conclude on October 15, brings academia and industry under one roof to showcase India's global R&D strength. The inaugural session was also graced by Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairperson Bharti Enterprises, as the Guest of Honour, accompanied by Dr Pawan Goenka, Chairman, Steering Committee IInvenTiv; Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, Co-Chairman, Steering Committee IInvenTiv; and Dr Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director IIT Bombay, and Convener, Steering Committee IInvenTiv.

The R&D Fair is being organised in commemoration of the 75th year of India's Independence in line with the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative.It has brought over 300 representatives from industry, including startups, along with government, and embassy officials, and global IIT-alumni.Apart from that, overall footfall of around 3000 attendees is expected throughout the event, which includes faculty, students, and research scholars from various institutions, among others.

There are 75 projects and 6 showcase projects on diverse themes such as, Defence and aerospace, Healthcare (including devices and digital health), Environment and Sustainability (including air, water, rivers), Clean Energy & Renewables (including Hydrogen and EV), Manufacturing (including smart, advanced and industry 4.0), AI/ML/Blockchain technologies (including quantum computing), Smart Cities & Infrastructure (including smart mobility), Communication Technologies (including education and 5G), Robotics, Sensors & Actuators, and Semiconductors, Flexible electronics & Nanotechnology, being exhibited at the event. The projects are aligned with the vision of Make in India, Digital India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat, and are aimed at impacting the lives of all sections of society.

Dr Pawan Goenka, Chairman, BoG IIT Madras, & Chairman, Steering Committee IInvenTiv said, "India's journey through the Amrit Kaal as envisioned by Narendra Modi would be led by research and innovation from every section of society. We stand witness to the unfolding of an era that would seek more resilient collective efforts especially from academia and the industry, to put India at the epitome of R&D. IInvenTiv shall ignite such a will to drive the nation's course of progress across domains."

"We're glad that our collective vision for organizing such a large scale event is a reality now. As India transitions from the time when we depended primarily on traditional silos for developmental goals, it is time for more collaborative and multidisciplinary efforts among the academia, industry, and administration, to lead the revolution across sectors and help make India Atmanirbhar" said Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, Chairman, BoG IIT Hyderabad and IIT Roorkee, & Co-Chairman, Steering Committee IInvenTiv

"In today's fast-changing world, a robust R&D ecosystem is crucial for the nation. The R&D ecosystem, each IIT has caters to a larger national cause and IInvenTiv celebrates that. It is only our collective efforts in conjunction with the industry, administration and other institutions that would help us realize the vision of making India self-sustaining across sectors" said Prof Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director IIT Bombay, and Convener of IInvenTiv 2022.