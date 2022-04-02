Leaders in learning - Knowing K and W

The true essence of lateral learning - latent lies in no/knowing things and applying the innate notations in real life. Just as much as we explore things and people, satiate our thirst for knowledge has its parameters spread wide.



With understanding comes maturity, with stretching s little beyond our horizons in atleast attempting to look at others perspective, our maturity quotient heightens.

Many a school of theories have pronounced insights on the techniques of learning tools for one to gain an edge be it subjective or specialistic skills for one to sustain and grow. In leadership the mechanisms for exploratory and stylised pronouncement holds true for one to benchmark.

How does one go about gaining an array of skills to build and heighten learning for being a thoughtful leader. Within the purview of each of us, we are equipped with both implicit and explicit thoughts based on experience and thoughts that streamline our actions.

Any learning be way through direct or indirect way, actions or non-action, thoughts or imagination, is inbuilt based on the way one relates to a particular activity at a point of time.

Experience is the best teacher; our manifestation is nothing but mere thoughts actioned. Any imagination crystallises in its own given capacity based on thoughts or reflection.

Let's shun and eschew negative energies and thoughts so that we become more tangible worthy of a higher goal or purpose.

As Leaders of learning, you chart your unique course of action based on our think tank approach. One gains an edge by getting more competent and mature. Student community lays its foundation at the start to initiate a road ahead of growth and productivity and thereby sustaining for higher paradigm of exponential learning.

The education sector is undergoing great transformation, and in the coming decades will continue to change. The mode of applicability on the pattern of learning from the learner or unlearned; what gets chewed and swallowed due to positive and negative influencers in society; the role of why and where chalk the destination for the all-round growth and development of a young lad.

The questions and answers on the sustainability will chart the best course for the community at large to digest to the factoids and envelope the future you of a child; group or adult to make better choices on the learning platform enriching the overalls of our educational system. How we learn, what we learn, where we learn, and why we learn; all these questions will be questioned. How you define and redefine your personal effectiveness and impactful agenda will be a skewed curve analysis to define your persona.

Learning - unlearning



• Redefining leadership in secure and insecure zones

• Optimisation of the learning curves

• Impact of varied modes of exposure

• Will neurosciences pave the way forward or backwards?

Knowledge and Wisdom are the true paramount components not just in a child's life but for all inclusive and exclusive of the ruled and levied and other way around who are instrumental in shaping the young and the old with their distilled wisdom and reservoir of knowledge.

As learning starts at home, let our fountain heads be loaded and infused in the right rite write way so that the young prodigies follow a definite path of the alchemist to know their inbound treasure first and outbound a wayward later.

Godfathers may or may not exist for all to show the hidden treasures but if one completely surrounds with devotion to the craft with passion enthusiasm and steadfast devotion, mentors act as guides and become the goal. The prodigies of all are wholesome and complete the framed synthesis like the photosynthesis to give a glorious facelift.

K and W is a vision statement turned to a converted reality which garners the powerful vision by giving a boost to an altruistic augmented reality. Dreams are just an audacious reality of our compel learning and to make this a reality , one has to sail through from the vision to a reality motto until the goal is reached to stay content and happy with all realised endeavours.

The sands of time savour the tidal footholds in creating kanes and abels alongside the prodigal daughters. Pride and Prejudices may whane off, but with great expectations, one can savour the alchemist just as the seasonal flavours with sugar coating the ingredients. And thereby converting it to a diary of reflection. An ode to learning realistic experienced gives rise to stalwarts who walk the talk and not the other way round.