Today is Rashtriya Ekta Diwas: A festival of unity in diversity

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, or National Unity Day, is celebrated on October 31st every year in India to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, one of the nation’s foremost leaders and its first Deputy Prime Minister. Known as the “Iron Man of India,” Sardar Patel is revered for his pivotal role in unifying the country after independence, integrating over 560 princely states into the Indian Union. His vision of a united, strong, and resilient India remains a guiding light for the nation.

The day was first observed in 2014, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared October 31st as National Unity Day to honor Patel’s legacy. The occasion is marked by a range of activities, including the “Run for Unity,” which takes place in various parts of the country to symbolize national cohesion and communal harmony. Government offices, educational institutions, and civil organizations host events like debates, seminars, and exhibitions to celebrate Patel’s contributions to India’s unity and to foster a sense of collective national responsibility.

Sardar Patel’s efforts in post-independence India were monumental. At a time when the newly independent nation was politically fragmented, Patel’s diplomatic acumen, negotiation skills, and authoritative leadership were instrumental in persuading reluctant princely states to join the Indian Union. His steadfast commitment to unity not only saved India from balkanization but also set the foundation for a strong, democratic republic. His vision extended beyond political unity, as he emphasized the need for communal harmony, economic integration, and social equality to make India a truly united nation.

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is more than just a tribute to Patel’s memory; it serves as a reminder of the importance of national integrity in today’s diverse and multicultural India. As the nation faces various challenges, including regionalism, linguistic divisions, and communal tensions, the spirit of unity that Sardar Patel championed becomes even more relevant. By observing this day, India reiterates its commitment to maintaining the ethos of “unity in diversity,” ensuring that the country remains a cohesive and inclusive democracy.

In essence, Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is not just a celebration of the past but a call to future generations to continue upholding the values of unity, integrity, and harmony, which are fundamental to India’s strength and progress.