Daily Horoscope for 26 February 2025: Discover Your Zodiac Predictions for Today

ARIES

(MARCH 21 - APRIL 19)

Positive- You can get an important achievement, leave laziness and carelessness and focus on your work. Time is especially favorable for women. Students are likely to get success in any interview or conference.

Negative- While taking any small or big decision, definitely take someone's guidance or support. It is very important to cut down on your increased expenses. A little caution will give you success. Maintain cordial relations with maternal uncle's side. Business- You will dominate the business competition. Due to which your confidence will increase. There is a possibility of getting an important order or deal. Your progress is also possible with the help of a senior officer in the office. So stay focused on your work.

Love- Marital relations will be fine. The youth should not waste their time in love affairs and media related activities.

Health- You will feel some physical fatigue and weakness. At this time, there is a need to give proper rest to your body.

Lucky Color- Sky blue, Lucky Number- 7







TAURUS

(APRIL 20 - MAY 20)

Positive- If there is any issue related to ancestral property, then there is a good possibility of it getting resolved. Definitely follow the advice of a close friend, you can get some proper advice. Getting some good news will make you happy.

Negative- Instead of panicking in any adverse situation, find a solution. Do not share any important thing with anyone by getting carried away by emotions, otherwise someone can take undue advantage of your words. It is also important to take out some time for children.

Business- There is a need to think and evaluate very seriously in business at this time. Do not take any kind of risk at this time, you may be cheated or deceived. Employed people will perform their work better.

Love- There will be a festive atmosphere in the house after getting good news about the arrival of a little guest. You will be lucky in terms of love relationships.

Health- Do not be careless about health and follow the rules related to health safety. And keep a systematic routine.

Lucky Color- White, Lucky Number- 9

.





GEMINI

(MAY 21 - JUNE 20)

Positive- Any work related to property can be completed. You will complete the pending works with your tireless efforts and hard work, but take care of your health safety. There will be a happy atmosphere in the house due to the success of a child in a competitive exam.

Negative- There is a possibility of a quarrel with a neighbor or an outsider. It would be better to avoid interfering too much in the matters of others. It would be appropriate to resolve disputed matters peacefully instead of getting angry.

Business- Contacts will expand by promoting the business more. Be careful while making money-related transactions. Someone can cheat you. Businesses related to women's items will be profitable at this time. There will be profit in property dealing.

Love- There will be a peaceful atmosphere in the home and family. Stay away from extra marital affairs. And spend time with family members.

Health- Do not take interest in risky tasks. There is a possibility of falling or getting hurt by a vehicle. Be careful.

Lucky Color- Red, Lucky Number- 9









CANCER

(JUNE 21 - JULY 22)

Positive- You will spend a happy time in hospitality with the arrival of guests. There will also be exchange of gifts. Budget may deteriorate but still this problem will be insignificant in front of family happiness. The youth will be very serious about their future plans.



Negative- Circumstances may become somewhat unfavorable after noon. Avoid unnecessary expenditure and it is also very important to make a balanced budget for household expenses. There will be some obstacles in court case related matters. Therefore, it is better to postpone such work today.



Business- More hard work and effort is required in business at this time. Think well before converting any plan related to work expansion into action. Government servants should be careful while dealing with any unknown person.Love- There will be mutual coordination and harmony in the family environment. It is very important to understand each other's feelings in love relationships. Health- It is necessary to be cautious from seasonal diseases. Keep your daily routine very well organized.

Lucky Color- Green, Lucky Number- 5









LEO

(JULY 23 - AUGUST 22)

Positive- Taking important decisions related to family and finance will give positive results. You will spend a pleasant time doing interesting work of your choice. Also, there will be happiness and peace in the mind due to the implementation of a plan.

Negative- Keep a balanced behavior. Children will get a sense of security by getting your support and company. Any of your belongings may get lost or stolen. Take care of your things yourself.

Business- The time is not very favorable to invest in business activities. Pay maximum attention to public dealing and media related activities. Keep your mental state under control while talking to customers. Love- Emotional support of spouse and family members will give new energy to your work capacity. Meeting with friends will give heartfelt happiness. Health- Take even mild problems like cough, cold seriously. And get yourself treated properly.

Lucky Color- Deep Red, Lucky Number- 6





VIRGO

(AUGUST 23 - SEPTEMBER 22)

Positive- There will be activities related to happiness and prosperity. This is the right time to implement your plans. You will get relief from any long-standing problem. Some positive changes are going to happen in your life at this time. Visiting a religious place will bring peace.

Negative- Maintain simplicity in nature. And also give some time to self-contemplation and reflection. Sometimes irritability and anger in behavior can distract you from your goal. Students should pay more attention to their studies.

Business- Before doing any business related work, take advice from an experienced person. There can be a situation of confusion while making any decision. There is a possibility of youth getting desired results in some job related departmental examination.

Love- Misunderstandings going on between husband and wife will be resolved. The atmosphere of the house will again become pleasant and sweet.

Health- Due to excessive running around, there will be problems like pain and injury in the legs. Be a little careful. And take proper rest.

Lucky Color- Black, Lucky Number- 8





LIBRA

(SEPTEMBER 23 - OCTOBER 22)

Positive- There will be some improvement in the health related problems that have been going on for some time. This will make you feel positive and have amazing self-confidence. There will be a festive atmosphere at home due to receiving some good news from the child.

Negative- Keep in mind that a decision taken emotionally may prove to be wrong. It is not appropriate to trust anyone too much. Along with income, expenses will also be high. Do not boast too much about your achievements in front of others. Business- It is not appropriate to interfere too much in the workplace, this may affect the working capacity of colleagues and employees. Do not hurry in taking any decision. At this time, focus only on current activities. There may be some adversity in the office environment.

Love- Time will also be spent in online shopping with family members. There will be a happy and relaxed atmosphere at home.

Health- Avoid going out in pollution etc. There may be a throat infection, cough, or cold. Consume Ayurvedic things as much as possible.

Lucky Color- Almond, Lucky Number- 2





SCORPIO

(OCTOBER 23 - NOVEMBER 21)

Positive- If any property related matter is pending, then it is likely to be completed. There will also be focus on future plans. Money lent or stuck somewhere can be recovered, so keep trying. Negative- The time is very favorable for investing. There may be concern about any activity of the child. But it will be appropriate to solve the problem in a peaceful manner. Anger can worsen the situation further. Do not ignore the activities of your competitors.

Business- Due to family responsibilities, you will not be able to pay much attention to the business. With the help of co-workers, the activities will continue smoothly. There may be some problems in the business related to machinery, factories etc. In the office also, focus on your work instead of useless activities.

Love- There will be romantic relations between husband and wife. Happy times will also be spent in entertainment and shopping with family.

Health- You may feel minor problems like cough, colds. Health will be fine with home remedies only.

Lucky Color- Orange, Lucky Number- 5





SAGITTARIUS

(NOVEMBER 22 - DECEMBER 21)

Positive- Excellent planetary position remains. You will feel happy by spending time in activities of your choice. There is a good possibility of getting back the money lent. Misunderstandings with a close relative will be resolved.

Negative- You may waste a lot of money on useless activities. Take care of the budget and do not take any kind of loan at this time. There may be concern about mother's health. Any kind of movement at this time will be harmful.

Business- Do not work on any new activity in business today and focus only on current tasks. It will be appropriate for you to follow the advice of colleagues. Employed people may suddenly get some good news regarding promotion.

Love- There will be pleasant harmony among family members. And the atmosphere of the house will also remain pleasant and cordial.

Health- Control your nature like anger and haste. It can have a negative effect on your health and working capacity.

Lucky Color- Almond, Lucky Number- 3





CAPRICORN

(DECEMBER 22 - JANUARY 19)

Positive- This is a favorable time to buy any special and valuable item. There will be a pleasant atmosphere due to the arrival of close relatives at home. Give priority to your decisions instead of depending on others. Any auspicious work related plan will also be made.

Negative- You may get into trouble due to negligence in finance related works. There will be tension due to problems in the married life of a family member. Maintain softness and ease in your nature. Do not assert too much authority over others.

Business- Important deals can happen in the work related to buying and selling of land. Your meeting with an experienced person will prove to be beneficial. At this time, you are going to get special benefits through public dealing. You will get peace due to less work in the office.

Love- Husband and wife will keep the arrangement of the house proper by mutual harmony. Friendship of the youth can turn into love relationships.

Health- Do not take it lightly if there is a problem like diabetes, blood pressure. It is important to have a systematic routine.

Lucky Color- Red, Lucky Number- 7





AQUARIUS

(JANUARY 20 - FEBRUARY 18)

Positive- Organize your working system in a planned and disciplined manner. This will give better results. But do not worry. Your cooperation in solving the problem of a close relative will be appropriate and there will be sweetness in relations.

Negative- Taking any risk at this time can be harmful. Complete your tasks in a relaxed manner. And do not get involved in unnecessary disputes anywhere. There will be a busy schedule due to increasing family responsibilities. But you will also get happiness by doing these tasks.

Business- There will be challenges in business. Think and reflect to bring changes in your working system, this will definitely give you some guidance. You may have to take help from colleagues to complete a project for a government office.

Love- You will have proper support from family members and life partners. There can be proper conversation with friends.

Health- Along with more work, definitely take time for your rest. The atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant and cordial.

Lucky Color- Pink, Lucky Number- 6





PISCES

(FEBRUARY 19 - MARCH 20)

Positive- Planetary position will be satisfactory. You will also bring some changes in the routine to get peace. This will also enhance your personality. Women especially can achieve some important success through their ability and work capacity.

Negative- Do not come in contact with unknown people. Some people will also try to deceive you. You should remain busy with your work. Any kind of travel at this time can be futile. Do not leave your work incomplete while solving other people's matters.

Business- There will be a change in the working system of the business. Your attempt to do something new will be successful to some extent. Do not trust anyone too much in finance related matters and pay more attention to yourself. Property related businesses will be profitable today.

Love- Do not let misunderstandings come in the relationship between husband and wife. And maintain harmony in married life.

Health- Due to excessive fatigue, you will feel strain and pain in the nerves. Pay more attention to yoga and exercise.

Lucky Color- Red, Lucky Number- 9