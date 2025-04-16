94.62% collected by BBMP through one-time settlement

Bengaluru: Property tax collection in 2024-25 was more than Rs 1,000 crore compared to 2023-24. Property tax collection in 2023-24 was Rs 3,918 crore. In the current financial year 2025-26, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will cross the Rs 6,000 crore property tax collection mark. This year, it has collected more than Rs 1,000 crore more property tax than last year.

100% tax collection has been achieved in Mahadevapura and Yelahanka zones. BBMP had a target of collecting more than Rs 5,000 crore in the current year. All this was possible because the property tax rates were not increased as in 2016.

South Zone is at third place by collecting Rs 733.65 crore out of the target of Rs 769.50 crore. East Zone is at fourth place with 93.52 per cent and Dasarahalli is at fifth place with 92.72 per cent. West Zone achieved 92.17 per cent in tax collection, while Rajarajeshwari Nagar achieved 87.89 per cent. Bommanahalli collected the least tax by collecting only 83.75 per cent out of the target of Rs 585.11 crore. Overall, the tax collection is 94.62 per cent.

This time, the BBMP had taken several steps to recover from those who had arrears of tax. It followed steps like One-Time Settlement (OTS), auctioning of immovable properties and recovering the amount, etc.

How did BBMP achieve this?. Firstly, very systematic work management and technology-based compliance on pending and current tax arrears. Then, fully effective standard operating procedures and rules were issued for the recovery of pending property taxes. BBMP Special Commissioner Munish Moudgil said that door-to-door visits are being made for the recovery of pending and current property taxes.

With a view to providing e-khata to the citizens at a faster pace, the Corporation has taken an innovative step. That is, young/local private entrepreneurs within the Corporation limits should register through the corporation’s website. Then a golden opportunity has been created to earn money by providing e-khata services to

the citizens.