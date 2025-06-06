ADGP rank officer suspended, first in Karnataka Police history

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore team became the IPL champion this time, and 11 people died in the stampede that occurred near Chinnaswamy Stadium during this victory parade. Considering this case seriously, the state government has assigned the investigation of the case to the CID. In addition, the police officers themselves have been punished in connection with the incident. In particular, Bengaluru City Commissioner B Dayanand has been suspended, and this is the first time in the history of the police of the state of Karnataka that an ADGP rank officer has been suspended.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayanand was the Director General of Karnataka Police, i.e. an ADGP rank officer. In this context, B Dayanand was on the verge of becoming DG and IGP. However, the state government has suspended Dayanand in this stampede case. This is the first time in the history of Karnataka State Police that an officer who was on the doorstep of the DG and IGP has been suspended.

In this stampede that killed 11 RCB fans, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayanand and other police officers have also been suspended. Additional Commissioner of Police Vikash Kumar Vikash, DCP of Bengaluru Central Division HT Shekhar, ACP Balakrishna and Inspector Girish AK of Cubbon Park Police Station have also been suspended by the state government.

There are no examples in the history of Karnataka of suspending an ADGP-level officer. However, now the Siddaramaiah Siddaramaiah government has suspended an ADGP-level officer for the first time.

Opposition Leader R Ashok has reacted to the suspension of police officers, tweeting that the people of the state are demanding justice from CM Siddaramaiah. Not a sheep for sacrifice. Through this, he has expressed his objection to the suspension of police officers. Ashok has also indirectly demanded that the ministers concerned be punished.

BJP MLA Suresh Kumar has reacted to the suspension of police officers, saying that suspension is a boon for efficient officers. This is a guarantee. Someone gets punished for someone's mistake. Andher Nagar's Chaupat Raja comes to mind. The administration, which rejected the advice of police officers and sacrificed innocent people to get crazy publicity, is now sacrificing efficient officers to make amends, a clear example of bankruptcy. He said that this act of the government will definitely lead to a decline in the morale of the officers.

As soon as Dayanand was suspended in the stampede case, discussions started on who would be the next Bengaluru Police Commissioner. Four main names were doing the rounds. Umesh Kumar, Arun Chakravarthy, Seemanth Kumar Singh and R. Hitendra were in the race for the post of Bengaluru City Police Commissioner.

But Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwar held important talks on who among them should be made the Commissioner, and finally Seemanth Kumar Singh was finalized, and Bihar-born Seemanth Kumar Singh has been appointed as the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner and an order has been issued.

Former IPS and Commissioner of Police, Bhaskar Rao stated, Mr Siddaramiah has gone into Panic mode. The suspension of Bengaluru City Police Commissioner is the darkest day in the History of Karnataka Police. The prize for telling the Truth and he and his Team slogged the whole night to keep Bengaluru Safe. Everyone in Karnataka knows that it is the Uncontrollable Deputy Chief Minister who orchestrated the Death March is the main Culprit. No Chief Minister has become as Helpless, Cowardly, Nervous and Panicky. The Government has Blood on its Hands and Now has lost its Mind too. The government is now in disaster.