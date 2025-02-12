Advanced vehicle-mounted counter-drone system unveiled

Bengaluru: India took a significant leap in defence technology with the unveiling of the Vehicle-Mounted Counter-Drone System at Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru. Developed by Adani Defence & Aerospace in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the system strengthens the country’s self-reliance in aerospace and defence.

The event saw the presence of key defence officials, industry leaders, and DRDO representatives, with Dr. B K Das, Director General (Electronics & Communication System), DRDO, launching the system. The initiative highlights India’s commitment to developing indigenous solutions to counter modern aerial threats, particularly with the increasing deployment of drones in warfare and surveillance.

As the nature of security threats evolves, so does the need for highly mobile and efficient countermeasures. This state-of-the-art counter-drone system, integrated onto a 4x4 vehicle, is designed to detect, track, and neutralise rogue drones with precision. It combines multiple advanced technologies, including high-energy laser technology for targeted drone elimination, a 7.62 mm gun for aerial threat engagement, and electro-optical sensors, radar, SIGINT, and jammers to ensure real-time detection and response within a 10 km operational range. The seamless integration of these capabilities into a single vehicle offers rapid deployment, agility, and operational flexibility, making it a critical asset for India’s security forces.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence & Aerospace, emphasised the system’s role in fortifying national security. He highlighted how the successful Transfer of Technology (ToT) from DRDO exemplifies India’s defence innovation ecosystem and the importance of public-private partnerships in transforming cutting-edge research into operational defence solutions. He reiterated Adani Defence & Aerospace’s commitment to ensuring that India’s armed forces have access to advanced indigenous technologies, strengthening their ability to counter emerging drone threats. Echoing this sentiment, Dr. B K Das described the system as a crucial step in enhancing India’s preparedness against asymmetric threats. He stressed the importance of developing next-generation defence solutions within the country, ensuring that key civilian and military assets remain protected. The introduction of this highly advanced counter-drone system, he said, demonstrates India’s technological progress in aerospace and defence while significantly reducing dependence on foreign imports.

The unveiling of this system at Aero India 2025 reaffirms India’s position as a leader in defence technology, showcasing the country’s expertise in homegrown innovation. As unmanned aerial threats continue to pose challenges globally, the successful collaboration between Adani Defence & Aerospace and DRDO stands as a milestone in India’s efforts to modernise its defence capabilities.

With an export-oriented approach and a strong focus on indigenous manufacturing, Adani Defence & Aerospace is playing a key role in strengthening the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. By fostering a vibrant ecosystem of start-ups and MSMEs, the company is driving advancements in defencetechnology and reinforcing India’s strategic security objectives.