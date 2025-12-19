Akka Café closure in Haveri affects public, transgender livelihoods

The closure of the “Akka Café” in Haveri, which was envisioned as a model initiative for women’s empowerment and social inclusion, has triggered disappointment among the public as well as members of the transgender community. The café was established as part of the state government’s plan to set up around 50 Akka Cafés across Karnataka, including in Bengaluru.

What made the Haveri unit unique was that it was entirely managed by transgender persons — a first-of-its-kind initiative in the state. However, even before completing one year of operation, the Akka Café and the adjacent Nandini Milk Parlour located within the Zilla Panchayat office premises have been shut down.

The closure has caused inconvenience to hundreds of people who travel from distant villages to the district administration and Zilla Panchayat offices every day. Located near Devagiri village on the outskirts of the city, the district office complex had relied heavily on the Akka Café for affordable meals and refreshments. Government officials, staff members, and visitors attending meetings and programmes at the Zilla Panchayat auditorium regularly depended on the café for food services.

The Akka Café had gained popularity for offering hygienic and tasty food at subsidised rates. Its menu featured several North Karnataka specialities, including mandakki mirchi, holige–sheerani meals and other traditional dishes. Due to its quality and affordability, the café witnessed increasing footfall and steady business. With its closure, visitors are now forced to look for food options far away, adding to their inconvenience.

The café was set up at a cost of approximately ₹15 lakh with government support. The initiative was strongly backed by former Zilla Panchayat CEO Akshay Shridhar, who was keen on providing sustainable livelihood opportunities to transgender persons. Operated under the leadership of the Savitribai Phule Self-Help Group of Devagiri village, the café provided employment to around 10 transgender individuals. For many of them, it marked a turning point, helping them move away from begging and sex work towards a dignified means of living. From cooking and food supply to billing and daily operations, all responsibilities were handled by members of the transgender community.

Explaining the reasons behind the closure, current Zilla Panchayat CEO Ruchi Bindal stated that the Akka Café was launched in December last year under the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood. She said a complaint had been received regarding the café’s financial matters, following which a statutory audit was ordered on October 17, 2025. As the audit report has not yet been accepted by the higher authorities,

the café has been temporarily shut down. She added that once the report is received and due action is taken as per rules, the Akka Café will be reopened.

Meanwhile, the shutdown has raised concerns about the impact on public convenience and the livelihood of the transgender community, with many urging the authorities to expedite the audit process and restore the café at the earliest.