Amit Shah to inaugurate NATGRID campus in Bengaluru

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday will inaugurate the NATGRID campus in Bengaluru along with the e-launch of a forensic lab in Karnataka's Bellari.

Shah arrived in Bengaluru on Monday evening for his day-long visit to the southern state which will go to polls next year.

After paying tribute to Sri Basavanna on Basava Jayanthi, he will lay the foundation stone of Nrupathunga University and will do e-inauguration of the Forensic Science Laboratory in Bellari. The Union Home Minister will also launch the e-Beat App.

At 5.30 p.m., Shah will participate in the closing ceremony of the 'Khelo India University Games -2021' at Sree Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

He will also be meeting the leaders of the BJP during his stay in the city amid speculation of cabinet expansion in Karnataka.