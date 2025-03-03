Avian Influenza Cases Reported: Bengaluru Urban District Administration Steps Up Vigilance

Bengaluru : Following reports of avian influenza (bird flu) cases in neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, as well as some incidents within Karnataka, the Bengaluru Urban District Administration has intensified precautionary measures. Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesh G. has urged the public to remain calm and adopt necessary preventive measures.

Chairing a meeting at the district administration office, the Deputy Commissioner emphasised the importance of stringent monitoring to prevent the spread of bird flu.

“If there are any suspicious or sudden deaths of birds or poultry, the nearest animal husbandry department must be informed immediately. Additionally, if people in areas within a 10 km radius of an affected site experience flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough, headache, muscle pain, or sore throat, they should promptly seek medical attention at a government hospital,” he stated.

He further advised the public to avoid panic and ensure that poultry meat and eggs are thoroughly cooked before consumption.

The health department has already been instructed to conduct awareness programmes on H5N1 avian influenza in village panchayat jurisdictions. Poultry farms in the district have been identified, and owners, as well as farm personnel, are being briefed on necessary precautions.

As a preventive measure, officials from the animal husbandry department have been directed to conduct surveillance at poultry farms. Farm owners have been asked to cooperate with the authorities during inspections.

Workers in poultry farms will be educated on personal hygiene and safety measures. The Health and Family Welfare Department has been tasked with ensuring an adequate supply of medicines if required.

Special Check-Posts and Helpline for Bird Flu Monitoring

Check-posts have been set up at the borders of Bengaluru Urban District as part of preventive measures to control the spread of bird flu. The Deputy Commissioner also instructed officials to launch a helpline for immediate consultation and assistance regarding avian influenza-related concerns.

Dr. Ravindra Hegde, a scientist from the Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals, explained that bird flu is caused by a virus and spreads through the respiratory secretions, blood, and excretions of infected birds.

“Raising public awareness is crucial in controlling the spread of the infection. Any unusual bird deaths should be reported immediately to the animal husbandry department. Infected or dead birds should not be handled directly,” he cautioned.

Safe Consumption of Poultry Products

Dr. Hegde clarified that bird flu does not spread to humans through the consumption of poultry meat or eggs. However, eating undercooked meat from infected poultry or raw eggs may pose a risk.

“To eliminate any risk, poultry meat and eggs should be cooked at a temperature above 70°C before consumption. Additionally, hands should be washed thoroughly with disinfectant after handling raw poultry,” he advised.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner released an informational pamphlet detailing precautionary measures to control bird flu. The session was attended by senior district health and veterinary officials, including Dr. Ravindranath M. Meti, Dr. Sharath, and Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry Dr. Chandrashekhar.