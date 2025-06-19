Bengaluru to host 7th GRIHA regional conclave on Friday

Bengaluru: The 7th GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) Regional Conclave to be held in Bengaluru on June 20 will focus on converting climate ambitions into real-world impact, particularly in the context of urban India, said the organisers. The conclave, which is part of a regional engagement series leading up to the 17th GRIHA Summit to be held in New Delhi on November 3-4, will be inaugurated by Dinesh Gundu Rao, Karnataka’s Minister for Health and Family Welfare Department. According to a press release issued by GRIHA, which is jointly established by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) in 2007, this year’s theme will be “Innovate to Act for a Climate Resilient World”.

“The one-day event will bring together a vibrant mix of stakeholders, policymakers, architects, engineers, urban planners, product manufacturers, researchers, and sustainability advocates for meaningful conversations around climate-resilient solutions,” added the press release. Janet Joseph, Lead, Corporate Social Responsibility (Practice), Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI), and K P Rudrappaiah, Managing Director of Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Ltd are also expected to participate during the

inaugural session.

The day will explore three major woes that ail Bengaluru – it’s deepening water crisis, mounting waste challenge and traffic congestion. Plenary session “Drops of Change: Innovative Solutions to Water Woes”, will talk about the need to integrate traditional practices with modern urban planning, while the session on “Waste Not, Want Not: Path to Sustainable Waste Management” will highlight the potential of decentralised processing, recycling innovations, policy reforms, and citizen involvement, added the release.

The last session of the day, “Navigating Namma Bengaluru: Steering Towards Sustainable Mobility”, will highlight solutions on tackling congestion, improving public transportation systems, and identifying people-centric solutions for more inclusive and accessible urban mobility, according to the release.

Plenary sessions will be addressed by Snehal R, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Zonal Commissioner (East), M N Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic and Vishwanath S, Founder and Director, Biome Environmental Solutions Pvt Ltd. A felicitation ceremony recognizing exemplary contributions to sustainable development will also take place, added the press release. The valedictory session will feature a keynote address by Rajeshwari S Basur, Chief Architect, Public Works Department, Government of Karnataka, said the press release.