  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

B’luru- Shivamogga flights to begin from Sept 21

B’luru- Shivamogga flights to begin from Sept 21
x
Highlights

Shivamogga: A leap forward for Shivamogga’s air connectivity has been unveiled by IndiGo with the introduction of daily flights linking Bengaluru to...

Shivamogga: A leap forward for Shivamogga’s air connectivity has been unveiled by IndiGo with the introduction of daily flights linking Bengaluru to Rashtrakavi Kuvempu Airport, set to commence on September 21 this year. This shift from the current schedule promises to streamline travel and foster economic vitality across the Malnad region.

The new daily service will feature departures from Bengaluru to Shivamogga at 9:35 am, arriving by 10:45 am, with the return leg leaving Shivamogga at 11:05 am and touching down in Bengaluru at 12:05 pm.

The announcement came via a social media post from B Y Raghavendra, the MP of Shivamogga.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick