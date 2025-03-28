CCB Police Crack Down on Drug Network in Mangaluru, Seize Narcotics Worth Rs 9 Lakh

Mangaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police in Mangaluru have arrested two youths accused of selling banned substances, including Hydro Weed, Charas, and Ganja, to the public and students in the city. The police seized contraband worth ₹9 lakh during the operation.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Taiser Ismail Hussain (23), a resident of Subhash Nagar, Pandeshwar, Mangaluru and Royston Xavier Lobo (22), originally from Bantwal and currently residing at Motishyan Castle Apartments, Shivbagh, Mangaluru.

According to a press release from the commissioner of police Anupam Agarwal acting on a tip-off, the police apprehended the duo near 5th Cross Road, Shivbagh, while they were attempting to sell the drugs. It is believed that the accused procured the substances from Bengaluru and intended to supply them locally.

The operation resulted in the seizure of Hydro Weed, Charas, and Ganja worth ₹8 lakh, along with two mobile phones. The total value of the seized items is estimated at ₹9 lakh. A case has been registered at the Mangaluru East Police Station.

The arrests were made under the supervision of Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal, IPS, with the support of Deputy Commissioners of Police Siddharth Goyal, IPS (Law and Order) and K. Ravishankar, KSPS (Crime and Traffic). The operation was conducted by CCB ACP Manoj Kumar Naik along with Inspector Rafiq K.M., PSI Narendra, and other CCB personnel.