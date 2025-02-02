Concerns among residents over dam construction in Chikkamagaluru dist

Chikkamagaluru: Villagers of Muttinakoppa and Sathkoli villages in NR Pura Taluk, Chikkamagaluru district, are expressing their concern as a water supply project intended to alleviate water scarcity for farmers in several districts has turned into a source of distress. The Bhadravathi Upper Dam project, which has been underway for over a decade, is facing delays, and the local community is now alarmed by ongoing blasting activities that have put their lives and homes at risk.

The project, aimed at providing irrigation support, has led to frequent explosions of rocks using dynamite, causing debris to rain down on nearby houses in Sathkoli village. Residents report that the blasts have damaged their homes, with rocks striking roofs and walls. Many community members have described it as miraculous that no one has been injured amidst the chaos.

Villagers, feeling distressed by the situation, have voiced their outrage over the lack of safety measures and have filed a complaint at the NR Pura police station against the officials responsible for the blasting operations that occur at night. A case has been registered against SEW Company, the contractor hired by the Vishveshwaraiah Water Board, with police apprehending an employee named Mahesh.

The uncontrolled blasting has reportedly inflicted damage amounting to hundreds of thousands of rupees to residential properties, sending local residents into a state of panic.

In response to the grievances, senior officials, including Chikkamagaluru ASP Vikram Amte and NR Pura Tehasildar Tanuja, have visited the site to assess the situation.

There is also growing concern as over 40 dynamite-filled rocks are reportedly set to be blasted for the canal work, heightening fears among the community. With the presence of explosives already in place, additional blastings seem imminent, leaving residents on edge. The police have increased security measures in the area to address the escalating concerns of the villagers.