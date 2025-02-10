Dakshina Kannada Temples to Be Boosted Under ‘PRASAD’ and ‘Swadesh Darshan’ Schemes

New Delhi/Mangalurui: Member of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada, Capt. Brijesh Chowta, raised the need for infrastructural development of three iconic temples—Sri Mahalingeshwara Temple in Puttur, Sri Mallikarjuna Temple in Thodikana, and Sahasralingeshwara Temple in Uppinangady—under the Central Government’s ‘PRASAD’ and ‘Swadesh Darshan’ tourism schemes in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

During the Question Hour, Capt. Chowta highlighted the immense potential of Dakshina Kannada as a cultural and tourism hub. Speaking passionately, he described the region’s rich heritage, encompassing ancient temples, local traditions such as Bhoota Kola and Kambala, and attractions like Kukke Subrahmanya and Sri Rajarajeshwari Temple in Polali, which draw both domestic and international tourists.

Capt. Chowta urged the Ministry of Tourism to include the region's iconic temples and cultural sites in the schemes, ensuring the provision of essential infrastructure and promotion to enhance the tourism appeal of the coastal district. He also stressed the need to identify and develop lesser-known traditional destinations in Karnataka under the schemes.

Capt. Chowta further questioned the ministry about the steps being taken to promote the temples and tourist attractions of Dakshina Kannada, including through digital content on a global scale, as well as whether there were specific guidelines for selecting sites under these schemes.

Responding to the queries, Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat stated that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the Incredible India website has been revamped to feature high-quality digital content showcasing prominent temples and tourist destinations. He invited contributions of videos and photos to be showcased on the platform, which will help global audiences discover these sites.

The minister also assured that the proposal to include the three temples under the ‘PRASAD’ scheme would be evaluated based on feasibility, with appropriate actions to follow. This step is expected to spotlight Dakshina Kannada's cultural legacy while boosting local tourism, added Capt. Chowta.