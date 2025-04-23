Demand spikes for Nandini Dosa, Idli batter: Target revised to 5,000 kg from 500 kg from May

Bengaluru: Consumers are happily buying the protein-based high-quality Nandini Idli and Dosa batter. However, the stock of batter is empty, they say, reaching Nandini parlors late at night. Due to this, consumers are very disappointed. Realizing the problem, the State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation (KMF) is aiming to increase the supply of batter.

As consumers, especially professionals working on tight schedules, are increasingly turning to ready-to-cook meal options, the protein-packed breakfast Nandini Dosa batter was introduced. Recently, consumer demand has been increasing. However, many have complained that the supply of batter is decreasing. Against this backdrop, KMF, which has planned to increase the production capacity of idli and dosa batter, has set a target of selling 5,000 kg of Nandini dosa and idli batter from next month.

KMF, which introduced idli and dosa batter to the market last December, initially of-fered only 500 kg of Nandini idli and dosa batter. Demand increased and it went on to sell 3500 kg. However, after receiving allegations that the stock of Nandini batter was constantly running low, KMF has decided to increase its production capacity.

It introduced idli and dosa batter to the market last December. With that, it is compet-ing with private companies in four months. In Silicon City, where IT and BT compa-nies are the most numerous, people have very little time. Therefore, KMF has intro-duced idli and dosa batter to the market under the Nandini brand under the concept of ‘Ready to Cook’. Made from a blend of whey powder, a milk by-product, and wheat, this batter is high in protein. It is a pure vegetarian product.

Following the success of Nandini Atta in Bengaluru, KMF is planning to expand the sales of Nandini Dosa-Idli Atta to major cities like Mysore, Mangalore, Tumkur and Hubballi in the next two months. The flour will also be available on e-commerce plat-forms like Swiggy, Instamart, Blinkit, BigBasket and Zepto, as well as major

super-markets.