Devadasi Bill tabled in Assembly

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Wednesday tabled 10 bills in the state Assembly including the one for prevention, prohibition, relief and rehabilitation of Devadasis. The objective of the Karnataka Devadasi (Prevention, Prohibition, Relief and Rehabilitation) Bill is to raise awareness in the society about the practice of dedicating women as Devadasis, liberate oppressed Devadasi women from all forms of exploitation and her children from social taboo through empowerment.

It will also hold their biological fathers responsible in special law, provide for conclusive proof of paternity in this regard, facilitate effective and comprehensive rehabilitation of the victims by the State and promote measures for the total abolition of the Devadasi system in the State of Karnataka.

The child born to a devadasi has been given the right to ascertain the identity of the father in the bill. The child can approach the taluk committee to apply for recognition of such a paternal bond.

If the biological father acknowledged such relationship in writing, the application may then be presented before the District Committee where the father must once again overtly and in writing acknowledge such a relationship.

However, upon refusal by the father to acknowledge paternal relationship, an application may be made to the District Court, which may review existing evidence and direct the use of biochemical tests such as the DNA test to ascertain the paternity of the person.

The bill makes provision for free legal aid and assistance to such a child through the District Legal Services Authority. “For all purposes any child born to devadasi shall be deemed to be a legitimate child,” the bill says.

The child of a Devadasi shall be entitled to inherit and succeed to the property of both parents, it adds.Other bills pertain to GST amendment, ground water regulation, Souharda cooperative societies, Karnataka cooperative societies, Gadag-Betageri Business, Culture and Exhibition Authority, amendments to municipalities and certain other laws, Town and Country Planning Act, Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act and Greater Bengaluru Governance Act.