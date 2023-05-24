  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

DKS eyes CM’s home ‘Kaveri’

DKS eyes CM’s home ‘Kaveri’
x
Highlights

Bengaluru: The new DCM of the state, DK Shivakumar, is now eyeing Siddaramaiah’s lucky residence. It is known from close sources that KPCC President...

Bengaluru: The new DCM of the state, DK Shivakumar, is now eyeing Siddaramaiah’s lucky residence. It is known from close sources that KPCC President and DCM Shivakumar has put forth a demand that he wants Siddaramaiah’s lucky residence ‘Kaveri’.

Siddaramaiah’s current residence is Kumarakrupa Guest House. Siddaramaiah was in this residence even when he was the CM earlier, successfully completed his tenure for 5 years. He is still in the same house. It is said that DK Shivakumar has tested his luck as he is moving to Kaveri Guest House. It is known that they are inspecting the government bungalow.

Siddaramaiah believes that the residence that brought him good luck will also bring good luck to DCM DK Shivakumar. But will Siddaramaiah agree to this?

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X