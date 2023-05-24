DKS eyes CM’s home ‘Kaveri’

Bengaluru: The new DCM of the state, DK Shivakumar, is now eyeing Siddaramaiah’s lucky residence. It is known from close sources that KPCC President and DCM Shivakumar has put forth a demand that he wants Siddaramaiah’s lucky residence ‘Kaveri’.

Siddaramaiah’s current residence is Kumarakrupa Guest House. Siddaramaiah was in this residence even when he was the CM earlier, successfully completed his tenure for 5 years. He is still in the same house. It is said that DK Shivakumar has tested his luck as he is moving to Kaveri Guest House. It is known that they are inspecting the government bungalow.

Siddaramaiah believes that the residence that brought him good luck will also bring good luck to DCM DK Shivakumar. But will Siddaramaiah agree to this?