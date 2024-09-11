  • Menu
DyCM DK Shivakumar left for America wearing a "Gandaberunda" pin given by Speaker Khader

DyCM DK Shivakumar left for America wearing a Gandaberunda pin given by Speaker Khader
Highlights

Rahul Gandhi expressed appreciation after seeing the pin..!

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has taken a private trip to America along with his wife. Central opposition leader Rahul Gandhi is also on a US tour. Karnataka Speaker UT Khader gave all the MLAs a "Gandaberunda" pin, the emblem of the government, to be worn on the front of their shirts. DyCM also wore the same pin during his visit to America. When he met Rahul Gandhi there, he appreciated the gesture.

The "Gandaberunda" emblem came to be associated with the formation of the state by the Mysore royal family and has also gained recognition as the emblem of the present-day Government of Karnataka. Assembly speaker U. T. Khader is responsible for this logo being given special honour in this assembly. Khader, who has brought a radical change in the Vidhansouda, has installed clocks of the Vidhansouda that are shaped in the state emblem. All MLAs of the state have been given a "Gandaberunda" pin to wear in the House. Most of the MLAs are honouring this pin in the public arena as if it is the pride of our state.

