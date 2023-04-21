EC relaxes norms to allow liquor be served in marriage functions in Kodagu 

Madikeri: The State Election Commission has relaxed its norms on Sunday to allow liquor be served in marriage functions in Kodagu district. . The State Joint Electoral Officer has instructed the Excise Department to allow the supply of liquor during marriage ceremonies.

Kodagu, a tiny district of state with unique culture , has a tradition to serve liquor during social functions. This might have become tradition since decades due to chill weather of the district. The alcohol lovers who participate in the wedding ceremony consume liquor , dance and enjoy.

However, in the wake of the Karnataka Assembly elections, the Election Commission put a brake on all this. The Election Commission had issued an order that alcohol should not be arranged in weddings and ceremonies. In this background, Kodava Samaj and Gauda Samaj requested the Election Commission to withdraw the order restricting the supply of liquor in marriages. The EC responded to the request and relaxed norms.

During summer there is a rush of marriages in the district. Now liquor party has also got an opportunity in marriages , enabled marriages would conduct with full josh like earlier without any hindrances . . The Election Commission had put a stop to it saying that if an open bar is allowed to open, there is a possibility of it being misused and distributing liquor to the voters.

Earlier, open bar was allowed for one day by paying 11,500 rupees licence fee for opening open bar during other functions including marriage. People would happily arrange alcohol for all relatives by paying that fee and open bars at functions. Due to this, the relatives and friends used to drink their favorite liquors and enjoy themselves during weddings and other functions.

Amid the Election Code of Conduct, the Election Officers said that they can get a temporary license by paying Rs 11,500 as earlier. During previous elections the EC had not imposed such restrictions. But this time alcohol arrangements have been banned for wedding events. This restriction has made people displeasure as their marriage function would lose joy. A team of Kodava and Gowda community leaders convinced EC that people's representatives do not participate in marriage ceremonies and drinking alcohol is a part of culture in Kodagu.

Marriage halls booked at least 2-3 months prior for marriage in Kodagu . The organisers of marriage do not know when election code of conduct , and after may the rainy season would also start in district. During rainy season no one arranges marriage in district. due to heavy rains. The relaxation of norms welcomed by all the communities in Kodagu.