Electric vehicles should be within the reach of common man: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: The cost of electric vehicles should be affordable for the common man. Then only its usage could see an increase. The manufacturers should focus more on this aspect, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating 152 EV charging stations and 'EV Campaign 2022', organised by the Bengaluru Electricity Company (BESCOM). The battery and motor are the main parts of an eclectic vehicle. It is a matter of pride that they are being produced within the country under the 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' mission. The State government with its new EV policy has made BESCOM the nodal agency to establish charging stations in public places. Battery swapping is another important aspect of EVs and it would be given importance in the coming days, Bommai said.

"The need to develop renewable energy sources is inevitable as the fossil fuels are depleting and they are also harming the environment. Electric vehicles play an important role in addressing these two aspects. Right now electric two-wheelers are hitting the roads in large numbers and soon electric cars, buses and even multi-axle trucks would come into the market. More research is needed in alternative energy sources to replace fossil fuels soon," Bommai explained and added that the State government has decided to induct more EV buses into BMTC fleet.

Storage of solar energy is a challenge though the State is its leading producer and to address this, the PSP project has been launched in association with the Union government. Soon 2-3 PSP units are set to come up in Karnataka. The State government has signed MoUs with two companies for production of hydrogen fuel which is the best among the renewable energy sources. Prime Minister Modi has raised ethanol blending in oil to 20% as part of the overall plan to reduce dependency on fossil fuels. These initiatives would reduce our import of oil to a great extent in the coming years, Bommai elaborated.

Similarly, an MoU has been signed for production of ammonia from sea water for use in production of DAP fertilizers.

Karnataka is progressive State with a strong research and technological foundation and is blessed with abundant talented human resources. The State government is committed to taking Karnataka to the pinnacle of development by making best use of all these advantages, Bommai said.