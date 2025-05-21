Ensure caste census doesn’t bring disrepute to Rahul: Kharge

Hosapete: As the Karnataka cabinet is yet to take a call on the Social and Educational Survey report—popularly known as the ‘caste census’—Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said the exercise must be carried out properly, ensuring that it does not create future problems or bring disrepute to party leader Rahul Gandhi. Amid a separate survey underway to determine internal reservations among Scheduled Castes (SCs), the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha expressed concern over the alleged inclusion of the Beda Jangama community in the SC list and called for action against fake caste certificates.

Kharge was speaking at an event marking two years of the Congress government in Karnataka, during which over 1.11 lakh title deeds were distributed to eligible beneficiaries, whose “undocumented habitations” were recognised as revenue villages.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, party general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, and several party leaders and ministers attended the event.

“I want to tell Siddaramaiah and all ministers in his Cabinet: carry out the caste census but do it properly. It should not tarnish Rahul Gandhi’s name.

If you seek credit for the work but it causes problems, it will impact the entire state,” Kharge said.