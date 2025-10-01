Live
Externment order against activist Timarody stayed
Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has granted temporary relief to activist Mahesh Shetty Timarody by staying an externment order issued against him from Dakshina Kannada district to Manvi taluk in Raichur. The stay is valid for one year, offering Timarody a reprieve from the controversial directive.
The externment order was passed by Puttur Assistant Commissioner Stella Varghese, following which Timarody went missing after switching off his phone. The activist later approached the High Court, which ruled in his favour. The court directed that no coercive action be taken against him until the next hearing scheduled for October 8.
Timarody, a vocal figure in the Dharmasthala deaths and burial controversy, has often been at the centre of disputes with district authorities.
The externment was seen by his supporters as an attempt to silence him, though officials cited law-and-order concerns.
Meanwhile, Timarody is also facing allegations of possessing illegal firearms. Authorities have issued three notices summoning him for inquiry, but he failed to appear on all occasions. In response, he has now filed an anticipatory bail application before the Mangaluru Sessions Court.
The developments mark another twist in the legal battles surrounding Timarody, who continues to attract both criticism and support for his activism.
The next phase of the case is expected to unfold in the High Court on October 8.