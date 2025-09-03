Fake tobacco racket busted, lakhs worth material seized

Mysuru: In a major crackdown on counterfeit tobacco products, the district police have busted a large-scale racket operating under the name of Hans tobacco company in Bettahalli, Maddur town of H.D. Kote taluk. The police seized materials worth several lakhs while the accused managed to flee the spot.

According to police, the accused – identified as Shine Prasad, Prabhuswamy, and Ashwini K. Shine – had set up a manufacturing unit using the Hans brand name. The unit was equipped with machinery to produce counterfeit packets of Hans tobacco, which were being prepared in bulk and transported during the night to the neighbouring state of Kerala.

Police said that when the raid was conducted, the accused escaped from the location. Based on land records and preliminary investigation, cases have been registered against the three individuals at the H.D. Kote police station.

The raid, led by Additional Superintendent of Police Nagesh, resulted in the recovery of huge quantities of counterfeit manufacturing equipment and raw materials. Police seized three Hans packet manufacturing machines worth Rs 75 lakh, two bag-stitching machines valued at Rs 16,000, four Hans packet bags worth Rs 96,000, and old Hans packet bags worth Rs 17,570. In addition, authorities seized 20 liters of TPR chemical stored in cans valued at Rs 8.40 lakh, labeling rolls, red-colored Hans packet paper worth Rs 2 lakh, and two blue-colored plastic bags worth Rs 87,000 used for packing.

Officials stated that the network had been operating for several months, producing and circulating counterfeit tobacco products in local and regional markets. The illicit trade was not only endangering public health but also causing serious losses to the original Hans tobacco company.