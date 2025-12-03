  1. Home
Flight diverted after mid-air medical emergency

  3 Dec 2025 12:10 PM IST
Mangaluru: A Thiruvananthapuram-bound Air India Express flight from Riyadh made an emergency diversion to Mangaluru International Airport (MgIA) late on Monday after a passenger onboard developed a sudden medical complication.

Flight IX 522, which was scheduled to fly directly to Thiruvananthapuram, alerted the Mangaluru airport’s Operations Control Centre about the

passenger—reported to be in his late 30s—requiring urgent medical attention. Airport authorities

immediately activated emergency protocols and coordinated with the medical team, CISF, immigration and customs to ensure rapid response, officials said.

