Fraudster Nabbed for Exploiting Woman

Mangaluru: A troubling case of deceit and abuse has come to light, where city women’s police apprehended Abdul Kareem, also known as Kuloor Ustad, from Hejamadi. The Guruvayanakere resident now faces charges of swindling a woman out of Rs. 1 lakh and sexually harassing her by exploiting her belief in black magic curses.

Kareem allegedly preyed on multiple victims, convincing them their troubles stemmed from supernatural forces that only he could dispel. By reciting Quranic verses and spinning tales of elaborate rituals, he extracted significant sums from those he ensnared, with this victim alone losing Rs. 1 lakh across several encounters.

The scam unravelled after the woman, initially accompanied by her sister, began visiting Kareem’s home for supposed treatments. One day, she arrived alone when he seized the moment to escalate his scheme. Under the pretence of a ritual cure, he sexually harassed her and pocketed Rs. 55,000, adding to the funds he’d already coerced from her over time.

Kareem’s tactics hinged on fear, targeting the vulnerable with promises of salvation from imagined hexes. His frequent calls to the victim cloaked as a concern, lured her deeper into his trap. Now in custody, the extent of his fraudulent exploits is under scrutiny, as police suspect others may have fallen victim to his scheme.