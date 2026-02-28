Government opens salon in Gadag village after Dalits denied haircut services

Gadag, : In a significant step aimed at eliminating caste-based discrimination, authorities have opened a government-supported barber shop in Singatalur village of Mundargi taluk in Gadag district after Dalits were allegedly denied access to haircut and shaving services.

The initiative was undertaken jointly by the Social Welfare Department, Revenue Department, and the Gram Panchayat following repeated complaints that members of the Dalit community were being refused services by traditional barbers in the village.

According to officials, the Hadapad families, who traditionally provide barber services and are devotees of the village deity Veerabhadreshwara, had reportedly been refusing to offer services to Dalits for generations, citing customary practices. The situation came to a head recently when Dalit youths began visiting the village’s only private salon and insisted on equal service, arguing that the shop had obtained a license from the Gram Panchayat and was obligated to serve all communities.

Following the dispute, the salon was shut down, leaving villagers with no access to haircut facilities. Residents were forced to travel to neighboring villages for basic grooming services. Officials from the Social Welfare and Revenue departments intervened and attempted to persuade the traditional barbers to resume services without discrimination. Notices were also issued, but the barbers reportedly refused to comply.

With negotiations failing, authorities decided to establish a new salon to ensure equal access. The government-supported salon was formally inaugurated on February 26 in the presence of Tahsildar Erriswamy and other taluk and district officials.

Basavaraj Hadapad from nearby Tippapur village has been appointed to operate the salon with support from the Social Welfare Department. Officials said the move was necessary to uphold constitutional principles of equality and ensure that no individual is denied services based on caste.

Authorities stated that the new facility is open to all residents irrespective of caste and is part of broader efforts to eradicate social discrimination and promote inclusive development in rural areas.

Officials also reiterated their commitment to monitoring the situation and taking strict action if any discriminatory practices continue in the region.