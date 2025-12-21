Hate Speech Bill an attempt to silence dissent, says Pralhad Joshi

Chikkamagaluru: Union Minister and senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday criticised the proposed Hate Speech Bill, alleging that it was designed to curb free expression and silence voices critical of the government.

Speaking to reporters, Joshi said the Bill, in its present form, goes far beyond addressing genuine instances of hate speech and instead grants sweeping powers that could be misused to stifle dissent. “This is not a law to prevent hate; it is an order to silence people. Any law that curtails freedom of speech under the guise of regulation is dangerous in a democracy,” he said.

Joshi argued that existing legal provisions were sufficient to deal with hate speech and related offences, and questioned the need for an additional legislation. He warned that vague definitions and broad discretionary powers could lead to selective enforcement against political opponents, journalists, activists, and ordinary citizens expressing critical views.

The Union Minister also accused the Congress and its allies of attempting to control public discourse through legislation. “They are unable to counter opinions politically, so they are trying to use the law as a weapon,” he said, adding that democratic societies must tolerate criticism and differing viewpoints.

Referring to recent debates around online content and public speech, Joshi said any attempt to regulate speech must strike a balance between maintaining social harmony and protecting constitutional freedoms. “The Constitution guarantees freedom of speech and expression. No government has the right to undermine that fundamental right,” he said.

Joshi demanded that the government place the full details of the Bill in the public domain and hold wider consultations with stakeholders, including legal experts, civil society groups, and media representatives. He said transparency was essential to prevent misuse and to ensure that genuine concerns around hate speech were addressed without infringing on civil liberties.

He also called on the opposition to withdraw the proposed legislation and instead focus on enforcing existing laws effectively. “Democracy cannot survive if laws are used to intimidate citizens,” Joshi said. The government has yet to respond to the allegations.