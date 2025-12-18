Hatred politics is BJP’s property, false cases have no future: Shivakumar

Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President DK Shivakumar on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the BJP, stating that “politics of hatred belongs to the BJP, while truth has no death and false cases have no future,” asserting that the recent court order in the National Herald case was proof of this.

Addressing a Congress protest held at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha premises in Belagavi, and later speaking to the media, Shivakumar said the judiciary had delivered justice and exposed what he termed as a politically motivated conspiracy by the BJP. “National Herald is an asset of this country. Hatred politics is the BJP’s asset. The court order is testimony to the fact that truth always prevails. Satyameva Jayate. The BJP has no dignity. They cannot defeat us through conspiracies, nor can they weaken us through hatred,” he said.

Raising slogans such as “Justice for Congress, Face Loss for BJP” and “Victory for Democracy,” Shivakumar said repeated attempts were made to imprison Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi through fabricated cases. “This politics of vengeance must end. Protests will continue at the taluk and district levels. We stand firmly with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi,” he declared.

Recalling history, Shivakumar said that Mahatma Gandhi had presided over the Congress session in Belagavi nearly 100 years ago, leading the freedom movement. “We are protesting in front of Gandhi’s statue here in his memory. Congress brought freedom, democracy and the Constitution to this country,” he said.

National Herald belongs to Congress and the nation

Explaining the National Herald issue, Shivakumar said the newspaper was founded in 1937 by Jawaharlal Nehru to serve as the voice of the people and support India’s freedom struggle. “National Herald is neither Mahatma Gandhi’s nor Nehru’s personal property. It belongs to the Congress party. Whoever is Congress president becomes responsible for the institution,” he said.

He alleged that the BJP falsely accused Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi of personal ownership of the National Herald and Young India assets, leading to ED investigations under money laundering charges. “This is nothing but political vendetta,” he said.

Shivakumar disclosed that he, his brother, and families of senior Congress leaders had received notices in the case, as several party workers had donated to the institution. “Does making donations to the Congress make it a crime?” he asked.

Drawing parallels, he said Congress Bhavan Trust properties across the country function under a similar structure. “When I am KPCC president, I head the trust. When I leave, someone else takes over. Does that mean the property becomes personal?” he questioned.

Court has delivered justice

Stating that the court’s refusal to take cognisance of the ED chargesheet in the National Herald case was a major relief, Shivakumar said it sent a strong message to the BJP and enforcement agencies. “ED has misused its powers and lost credibility. Ultimately, justice has prevailed,” he said.

Referring to earlier cases against him, Shivakumar said even the Supreme Court had quashed false cases filed under PMLA, reinforcing that the allegations were baseless.

He also recalled the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP over a speech in Kolar, terming it an abuse of constitutional institutions. “He is back as an MP and Leader of the Opposition. Congress leaders continue to follow Gandhian values,” he said.

Gandhi family’s sacrifice for the nation

Highlighting the contribution of the Gandhi family, Shivakumar said Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi could have held the Prime Minister’s post but chose national interest over power. “Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for India’s unity and integrity. The Gandhi family has sacrificed power and life for this nation,” he said.

On the Centre’s move regarding MGNREGA, Shivakumar said Congress had enacted the law to provide employment to the poor in Mahatma Gandhi’s name and accused the BJP of attempting to dilute it. “We will launch a separate agitation on this issue,” he announced.

Responding to questions, Shivakumar said the court’s decision not to consider politically motivated cases was a clear message to the BJP and ED. “ED has filed cases against leaders of various parties, but why none against BJP leaders?” he asked.

On allegations that he was being targeted for standing with the Gandhi family, Shivakumar said, “We have seen jails before. The Gandhi family has endured everything. The entire country will stand with us.”

Reacting to questions on removing Mahatma Gandhi’s name from MGNREGA, he challenged the BJP, saying, “If they have the courage, let them remove Gandhi’s image from currency notes. Gandhi’s name cannot be erased.”

On guarantee schemes, Shivakumar dismissed opposition criticism, stating that beneficiaries were receiving money directly without any bribes. “There may be some delay, but the money will come. BJP should ensure release of pending central funds,” he said.

Concluding his remarks, Shivakumar asserted, “The Constitution, national flag, national anthem and democracy cannot be erased. BJP’s politics of hatred will not last forever.”